Meghan Markle’s dad set to make major decision after life-saving leg amputation

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, is set to make a major decision following his life-saving leg amputation.
According to the GB News, Markle's father is set to tie the knot soon with a Filipino woman, who is just two years older than the Duchess of Sussex.
The 81-year-old senior Markle met the love, who is a divorced mother of two, at a rehab hospital in Cebu City in the Philippines.
The couple met when he had his leg amputated below the knee in December 2025 after a blood clot cut off circulation in his leg, turning his foot black.
The emergency surgery came just months after he moved to the Philippines because he was "constantly reminded" of his daughter and was in search of a "quieter life".
It’s worth mentioning here that the father-daughter shares an estranged relationship since her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.
He had planned to walk her down the aisle, but due to two heart attacks on the eve of the royal wedding, he was unable to do so, leaving the duty to her father-in-law, King Charles.
At that time, Meghan Markle reportedly suggested that her father was motivated by a desire for media attention, which Thomas Markle has continuously denied.