News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Meghan Markle’s dad set to make major decision after life-saving leg amputation

Duchess of Sussex shares an estranged relationship with her father Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle’s dad set to make major decision after life-saving leg amputation
Meghan Markle’s dad set to make major decision after life-saving leg amputation

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, is set to make a major decision following his life-saving leg amputation.

According to the GB News, Markle's father is set to tie the knot soon with a Filipino woman, who is just two years older than the Duchess of Sussex.

The 81-year-old senior Markle met the love, who is a divorced mother of two, at a rehab hospital in Cebu City in the Philippines.

The couple met when he had his leg amputated below the knee in December 2025 after a blood clot cut off circulation in his leg, turning his foot black.

Reddit
Reddit

The emergency surgery came just months after he moved to the Philippines because he was "constantly reminded" of his daughter and was in search of a "quieter life".

It’s worth mentioning here that the father-daughter shares an estranged relationship since her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

He had planned to walk her down the aisle, but due to two heart attacks on the eve of the royal wedding, he was unable to do so, leaving the duty to her father-in-law, King Charles.

At that time, Meghan Markle reportedly suggested that her father was motivated by a desire for media attention, which Thomas Markle has continuously denied.

Andrew hit with new bombshell claims over Royal Ascot 2002 scandal
Andrew hit with new bombshell claims over Royal Ascot 2002 scandal
Royal security scandal: 5 armed officers face major consequences over Kensington incident
Royal security scandal: 5 armed officers face major consequences over Kensington incident
Princess Eugenie speaks out after stepping back from key role amid Andrew scandal
Princess Eugenie speaks out after stepping back from key role amid Andrew scandal
Kate Middleton distances herself as Prince William, Harry reunion talk grows
Kate Middleton distances herself as Prince William, Harry reunion talk grows
Princess Eugenie marks son Ernest's third birthday with sweet tribute: 'My tiger'
Princess Eugenie marks son Ernest's third birthday with sweet tribute: 'My tiger'
King Charles makes big move to mend Prince William, Prince Harry's rift
King Charles makes big move to mend Prince William, Prince Harry's rift
Palace received warning emails years ago about Andrew's conduct as trade envoy
Palace received warning emails years ago about Andrew's conduct as trade envoy
Prince William clarifies his stance after King Charles' bid to repair ties with Harry, Meghan
Prince William clarifies his stance after King Charles' bid to repair ties with Harry, Meghan
Charles Spencer introduces 'surprise baby' days after welcoming new family addition
Charles Spencer introduces 'surprise baby' days after welcoming new family addition
Meghan Markle's touching gesture to Paula Abdul leaves singer emotional
Meghan Markle's touching gesture to Paula Abdul leaves singer emotional
Peter Phillips plans special nod to first wedding at his second marriage ceremony
Peter Phillips plans special nod to first wedding at his second marriage ceremony
Prince George’s future takes surprising turn as bold prediction laid bare
Prince George’s future takes surprising turn as bold prediction laid bare

Popular News

Discipline behind Tiger Shroff’s insane physique routine revealed

Discipline behind Tiger Shroff’s insane physique routine revealed
5 minutes ago
Jill Biden speaks out on Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis after leaving White House

Jill Biden speaks out on Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis after leaving White House
2 hours ago
Meghan Markle’s dad set to make major decision after life-saving leg amputation

Meghan Markle’s dad set to make major decision after life-saving leg amputation
49 minutes ago