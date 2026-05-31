News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Iran President Pezeshkian offers resignation over ‘total takeover’ by IRGC

Iranian president Pezeshkian submits resignation to Khamenei, blames IRGC control of government

Iran President Pezeshkian offers resignation over ‘total takeover’ by IRGC
Iran President Pezeshkian offers resignation over ‘total takeover’ by IRGC

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian sent a letter to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's office submitting his resignation, London-based anti-regime outlet Iran International reported on Sunday.

An anonymous official told Iran International that the letter had called out the fact that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had effectively taken over large portions of the government, and that the president and other high-ranking officials had been cut out of vital decision-making.

Pezeshkian, the letter emphasized, was unable to run the government or fulfill his responsibilities under the circumstances, and as such, requested to resign.

Anonymous sources told Iran International that the primary source of the differences between Pezeshkian and the head of the IRGC, who is believed to currently hold the lion's share of power in the regime, was "the way the war was managed and its destructive consequences on the people's livelihoods and the country's economy."

Jill Biden speaks out on Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis after leaving White House
Jill Biden speaks out on Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis after leaving White House
Ukraine hits energy targets across Russian regions, causing massive damage
Ukraine hits energy targets across Russian regions, causing massive damage
US to send only used submarines to Australia under amended AUKUS deal
US to send only used submarines to Australia under amended AUKUS deal
Zohran Mamdani joins African community annual celebration, skips Israel rally
Zohran Mamdani joins African community annual celebration, skips Israel rally
Israeli army seize historic castle in Lebanon as invasion deepens
Israeli army seize historic castle in Lebanon as invasion deepens
Heavy rains risk delaying search for two people missing in Laos cave
Heavy rains risk delaying search for two people missing in Laos cave
Trump calls out artists who pulled out of concert, suggests complete revamp
Trump calls out artists who pulled out of concert, suggests complete revamp
Japan defence chief takes dig at China after 'new militarism' claims
Japan defence chief takes dig at China after 'new militarism' claims
Meteor explosion over Massachusetts sends loud booms across region, shakes buildings
Meteor explosion over Massachusetts sends loud booms across region, shakes buildings
France: 400 fans arrested nationwide after PSG's Champions League win against Arsenal
France: 400 fans arrested nationwide after PSG's Champions League win against Arsenal
Trump backs Jaxson Dart as Giants star hit with backlash after rally: ‘Winner’
Trump backs Jaxson Dart as Giants star hit with backlash after rally: ‘Winner’
Trump makes move after judge orders removal of his name from Kennedy Center
Trump makes move after judge orders removal of his name from Kennedy Center

Popular News

Discipline behind Tiger Shroff’s insane physique routine revealed

Discipline behind Tiger Shroff’s insane physique routine revealed
57 minutes ago
Jill Biden speaks out on Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis after leaving White House

Jill Biden speaks out on Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis after leaving White House
3 hours ago
Meghan Markle’s dad set to make major decision after life-saving leg amputation

Meghan Markle’s dad set to make major decision after life-saving leg amputation
2 hours ago