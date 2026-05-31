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Meta expands wearable ambitions with AI pendant, new smart glasses

Meta plans AI pendant, smart-glass launches in new wearable subscriptions to push AI adoption

Meta expands wearable ambitions with AI pendant, new smart glasses
 Meta expands wearable ambitions with AI pendant, new smart glasses

Meta is preparing a major expansion of its wearable technology portfolio with new launch.

According to Techedt, Mark Zuckerberg’s company is planning to unveil new wearable including an artificial intelligence-powered pendant and several new smart glasses models expected to arrive over the coming months.

As per a report by The Information, the company is accelerating its efforts to strengthen its hardware business and increase adoption of its AI services despite ongoing financial challenges within its Reality Labs division.

The reported plans form part of Meta’s broader strategy to integrate artificial intelligence more deeply into everyday consumer devices.

The company is also said to be developing new subscription-based services linked to its wearable products, creating additional revenue streams while encouraging wider use of its AI technologies.

Meta has not officially confirmed the reported development of an AI pendant.

However, industry observers have long expected such a move following the company’s acquisition of Limitless in 2025.


Limitless developed a wearable device called Pendant, a clip-on Bluetooth microphone designed to listen to continuously and record conversations and audio throughout the day.

The device can generate summaries and transcripts while creating a searchable archive of recorded information. Such functionality aligns closely with Meta’s wider ambitions to build AI-powered personal assistants that remain available throughout daily activities.

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