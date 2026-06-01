Trump blames ‘unpatriotic Republicans,’ Democrats for Iran deal failure 

President Donald Trump revealed early Monday morning that his efforts to negotiate an end to his deeply unpopular war against Iran were being compromised by “chirping” critics, whom he pleaded with to stop, “sit back and relax.”
“Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the U.S.A. and those that are with us,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.
“The Dumocrats, and various seemingly unpatriotic Republicans, understand that it is MUCH tougher for me to properly do my job and negotiate, when political hacks keep negatively ‘chirping,’ at levels never seen before, over and over again, that I should move faster, or move slower, or go to war, or not go to war, or whatever.”