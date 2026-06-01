US strikes Iranian military sites near Strait of Hormuz

Tensions in the Middle East escalated this weekend as the United States conducted military strikes against Iranian radar and drone control sites near the Strait of Hormuz.
The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that these were “measured and deliberate strikes” carried out in response to “aggressive Iranian actions that included the shootdown of a U.S. MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters.”
CENTCOM further noted that its fighter aircraft “swiftly responded by eliminating Iranian air defenses, a ground control station and two one-way attack drones that posed clear threats to ships transiting regional waters.”
In retaliation, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced on Monday that it had targeted an undisclosed U.S air base used to launch the operation which it claimed was directed at a communications facility on Sirik Island.
Meanwhile, the regional instability spilled over into Kuwait, where air defense systems were forced to intercept incoming missile and drone attacks.
These latest hostilities occur against the backdrop of an ongoing fragile three-month-old war and stalled diplomatic negotiations.
Despite the cycle of violence, U.S. officials maintain that they will continue to protect American assets and interests as the international community watches the strategically vital shipping lane for any further signs of closure.