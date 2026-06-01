Sandy, Oregon shooting: Suspect in custody after police officer wounded

A serious incident unfolded in Sandy, Oregon, on Sunday evening, May 31, 2026, when police responded to a reported domestic disturbance that escalated into a shooting.
The event triggered a large emergency response near the 39500 block of Evans Street where authorities quickly issued a warning to the public.
In a statement posted on social media, the Sandy Police Department urged residents to stay away, noting:
“The area is not safe and we ask that everyone stay out of the area.” They further advised, “Residents in the area should lock their doors and remain inside.”
Nearby neighbours reported a frightening scene as a SWAT team arrived to contain the situation. One local resident, who heard the commotion, described the tension, stating:
“I yelled out my window asking him if everything was OK, ‘Someone’s shooting,’ and he asked me to get down that there is an active shooter on the complex.”
Reports indicate that at least one person was killed and a Sandy police officer was wounded during the confrontation.
By Sunday night, law enforcement confirmed that a suspect was in custody. Officials are continuing their investigation into the exact circumstances of the tragedy.