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Colombia election: Outsider De la Espriella leads first round

Far-right outsider Abelardo de la Espriella and leftist Ivan Cepeda advance to Colombia’s June 21 presidential runoff

Colombia election: Outsider De la Espriella leads first round
Colombia election: Outsider De la Espriella leads first round

Colombia’s presidential election has reached a critical turning point after the first round of voting concluded on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

Political outsider and far-right lawyer Abelardo de la Espriella, often known as “The Tiger” emerged as the surprise frontrunner.

With nearly all ballots counted, de la Espriella secured 43.7% of the vote placing him ahead of left-wing Senator Ivan Cepeda, who received 40.9%

Because neither candidate reached the 50% threshold required for an outright victory, the two will face off in a decisive runoff election on June 21.

Far-right outsider Abelardo de la Espriella and leftist Ivan Cepeda advance to Colombia’s June 21 presidential runoff
Far-right outsider Abelardo de la Espriella and leftist Ivan Cepeda advance to Colombia’s June 21 presidential runoff

De la Espriella celebrated his lead by telling his supporters:

“Compatriots, defenders of the homeland, more than 10 million Colombians placed their trust in el Tigre and joined the pack. In 21 days, we are going to change the history of Colombia forever.”

The election acts as a referendum on the legacy of outgoing President Gustavo Petro.

While Cepeda has promised to continue Petro’s “total peace” negotiations with armed groups, de la Espriella has campaigned on a “mano dura” (iron-fist) strategy promising a tougher more aggressive approach to national security.

The final results will now determine the country’s political direction for the next four years.

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