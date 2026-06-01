Niall Horan admits envy over Harry Styles’ stratospheric solo success

Niall Horan has admitted he feels envious of One Direction bandmate Harry Styles’ huge solo success.
While conversing with The Sunday Times, the Dinner Party singer said there is “nearly a jealousy” when watching Styles perform, though it also motivates him to make new music
Horan said, “Watching mates release stuff is fuel to the fire, there's nearly a jealousy to it.”
He added, “My solo career has been a nice slow build, which is the idea because the aim is to have a bit of longevity - my favourite artists have had 50-year careers. I love walking the dog around the place but this is what I was born to do.
When questioned about a reunion with the group, he remarked, “God knows, I mean look at Harry there, look at Louis, the boys are flying, so God knows but everyone still asks about it, it's exciting.”
Notably, Harry has enjoyed major solo success after releasing albums including Harry Styles, Fine Line, Harry’s House and his latest Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally.
During this time, he has won three Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for Watermelon Sugar.
Meanwhile Niall Horan is set to release his fourth studio album Dinner Party, on June 5, following the success of his 2023 album The Show.