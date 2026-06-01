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U.S. and Iran exchange strikes as regional ceasefire strains

U.S. and Iranian forces have resumed tit-for-tat strikes, threatening a three-month ceasefire amid staled diplomatic negotiations

U.S. and Iran exchange strikes as regional ceasefire strains
U.S. and Iran exchange strikes as regional ceasefire strains

Tensions in the Middle East flared again today as the U.S. and Iran traded military strikes further straining a fragile three-month-old ceasefire.

The U.S. Central Command announced it carried out “self-defense strikes on Iranian radar and command and control sites” over the weekend.

These actions that included the shootdown of a U.S. MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters.”

In retaliation, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed on Monday that it had targeted an airbase used by the U.S. to launch attacks on southern Iran.

While Tehran did not specify the base’s location, air defense sirens were heard across Kuwait which hosts major U.S. facilities.


The IRGC stated that “following the aggression of the U.S. army against a communication tower in Sirik… the IRGC Airforce targeted the airbase from which the aggression originated.”

The exchange has complicated ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the conflict and reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the violence, U.S. President Donald Trump remains optimistic, recently stating that “Iran really wants to make a deal” and that “it will all work out well in the end.”

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