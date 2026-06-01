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Prince William takes control as 'Shadow King' amid King Charles cancer battle

The Prince of Wales steps up amid his father’s health crisis

Prince William takes control as Shadow King amid King Charles cancer battle
Prince William takes control as 'Shadow King' amid King Charles cancer battle

Prince William is reportedly expanding key monarchical duties amid his father King Charles’ cancer treatment.

It is to be noted here that the Prince of Wales is now operating as a "Shadow King" as the Monarch battles.

The reason behind the prince’s sudden strategical change is that the 77-year-old king refuses to slow down or abdicate.

Now, a Royal reporter Robert Jobson, in this regard, shed light, telling Radar Online that to have witnessed Charles nearly falling asleep while standing at events.

The veteran royal reporter and author of the book The Windsor Legacy shared, "The king is living with cancer. He will live with cancer. There is not any prospect, I think, of anything other than him living with cancer."

The tipster tattled that William and palace handlers were apprehensive about the king's visit with President Donald Trump but Charles could not be dissuaded from making the journey to the U.S.

"This is one of, if not the biggest tests of King Charles since he became monarch because a historically special relationship is in a perilous situation," observed a royal expert, Duncan Larcombe.

Meanwhile, courtiers said the 43-year-old prince has been operating behind the scenes as a shadow king, making important decisions behind his father’s back.

He has been holding private, strategic meetings with key figures during Charles's absence and has begun an informal countdown to his own coronation.

Source: People
Source: People

This has created an alleged tension between the father and son as Charles is pushing back against William's growing influence.

He wants to work until his final days, mirroring Queen Elizabeth, who served until her death at 96.

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