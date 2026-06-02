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Meta AI security warning: Hackers exploiting chatbots to hijack accounts

Hackers are exploiting Meta AI to hijack accounts via prompt injection

Meta AI security warning: Hackers exploiting chatbots to hijack accounts
Meta AI security warning: Hackers exploiting chatbots to hijack accounts

Cybersecurity experts are warning of a new breed of AI-powered attacks that threaten social media accounts.

Researchers have identified that modern large language models (LLMs) such as Meta AI can be manipulated through “prompt injection” techniques.

This vulnerability allows attackers to bypass security guardrails and trick chatbots into executing malicious commands.

In this process, hackers use a strategy described as “privilege escalation” which according to security expert Bruce Schneier involves “convincing the model to adopt a persona that ignores rules” to unlock capabilities that the system would normally refuse.

By embedding these hidden instructions in seemingly harmless content like emails and websites, attackers can gain unauthorized control over connected services.


Once a chatbot is compromised, it can be manipulated to perform “actions on objective” ranging from exfiltrating personal data to unauthorized account access.

The danger lies in how these agents interact with our digital lives. When users grant AI access to emails or calendars, they create “highways for malware propagation.”

Experts note that attackers aim to achieve “tangible malicious outcomes” such as financial fraud.

Ultimately, these incidents highlight a growing reality where AI’s own reasoning is turned against the user making traditional security measures increasingly difficult to manage in our interconnected digital ecosystem.

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