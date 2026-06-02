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Sabrina Carpenter receives relief in restraining order battle months after stalker drama

The 'Please Please Please' hitmaker granted with big relief months after intruder invade her privacy

Sabrina Carpenter receives relief in restraining order battle months after stalker drama
Sabrina Carpenter receives relief in restraining order battle months after stalker drama 

Sabrina Carpenter has received a big relief after she made a plea against the alleged intruder, William Applegate. 

For those unaware, the alleged stalker harassed the Please Please Please hitmaker in April of this year when he trespassed onto the singer's property.

However, on Friday, May 29th, Carpenter submitted documents in court, seeking a restraining order against a man who had trespassed onto her property numerous times in the last several weeks.

"It is clear to me that his approach was deliberate, calculated and aggressive, which is deeply alarming," before she clarified that she has never "met" or communicated with him.

She continued, "He then forced his way closer to my residence and advanced directly to my front door. Once there, Applegate physically grabbed the lever of my front door and forcefully pushed down, actively trying to force his way inside my home without any invitation, permission, or consent whatsoever," the Taste crooner further shared.

The Grammy-winning musician requested that her sister, Sarah, and her sister’s boyfriend, guitarist George Smith, be added to the protection order as well since the couple reside in her Los Angeles home.

Los Angeles Police Department Peter Doomanis backed up Carpenter’s claims against Applegate and said that the man poses a serious and escalating threat to the singer, and has “developed a disturbing and irrational fixation” on the pop star.

William Applegate, 31, is scheduled to appear in court on June 18th, 2026. 

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