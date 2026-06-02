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Princess Leonor secures major milestone as parents holds historic meeting in Spain

The Princess of Spain continues to dominate her military training as King Felipe and Queen Letizia hold diplomatic talks

Princess Leonor secures major milestone as parents holds historic meeting in Spain
Princess Leonor secures major milestone as parents holds historic meeting in Spain

Princess Leonor has wrapped up her parachuting course at the Alcantarilla air base as part of her military training at the General Air Academy.

On Tuesday, June 2, the official Instagram of the Royal Family shared that the Princess of Asturias has completed the Basic Parachuting Course at the Méndez Parada Military Parachuting School.

The Spanish royal family shared a carousel of clicks from the course, where Leonor could be seen interacting with her mates and participating in the programme.


In the photographs posted on Instagram, the heir to the throne could be seen before her first automatic-mode parachute jump and landing on the ground safely.

Following the conclusion of the Basic Parachuting Course, Leonor, along with the rest of her classmates, received the accreditation diploma and the "parachutist hunter".

The princess' achievement came as her parents, Queen Letizia and King Felipe,  welcomed Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco for the historic two-day Spain visit.

Charlene, and Albert arrived in Spain for a trip, set to highlight 150 years since Monaco established its first official diplomatic mission in Spain.

Notably, Princess Leonor is completing the third of the three academic years into which her military training has been divided: the General Military Academy (AGM), the Naval Military School (ENM), and, in this last stage, the General Air and Space Academy (AGA).

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