Joe Taslim reveals secrets behind intense Kung Fu scenes in upcoming film 'The Furious' 

Indonesian-based actor and martial artist Joe Taslim teased some of the darkest secrets of his upcoming film, The Furious.
Ahead of the film’s release, the popular action actor spoke with Horror Geek Life magazine to discuss his intense acting journey in the multilingual feature, which was shot in three languages, including English, Chinese, and Thai.
"After I got injured badly on both of my knees, I retired from the Judo National Team of Indonesia in 2009. I have loved films since I was a kid, but my father directed me to a different thing, of course. He wanted me to become an athlete," Joe added.
He went on sharing that The Furious impressed him with the story, which is mainly focused on and highlights child trafficking as a global issue.
"I am based in Jakarta, and reading the news, it’s still happening everywhere. I think it’s a very important issue, and action is a great vehicle to tell that story and still entertain action fans. At the same time, we get to build a little awareness about that, which I think is beautiful," the actor noted.
The Furious will be released in US theatres on June 12, 2026, with a release in Hong Kong on the same day.