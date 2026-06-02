Meta experiments with ‘Series’ to organize episodic Reels

Meta has started experimenting with the latest “Series” feature for Reels on Instagram and Facebook, to organize short-form videos into structured, episodic content.
As per Meta, the feature is currently only available to select creators who already produce serialized Reels.
With “Series,” creators can group both new and previously uploaded Reels into a connected sequence, where each video becomes an “episode” within a larger narrative.
These collections will appear in a dedicated hub on the creator’s profile, simplifying it for audiences to watch content in an organised way and continue from where they left off.
The recently released feature is reminiscent of TikTok's earlier move toward structured series content.
Furthermore, Meta underscored its aim to encourage longer-term engagement instead of rapid, endless scrolling.
By grouping videos into thematic sets like tutorials, challenges, or multi-day projects, creators can build stronger viewer retention and recurring audiences.
When users find any Reel in their feed or the Reels tab, they will see an option to explore the full series. They can also save series for later viewing or follow ongoing episodes more easily.
Although monetization details remain under wraps. Meta confirmed it is exploring ways to generate revenue from the feature. This may eventually resemble TikTok’s paid Series model introduced in 2023. For now, the test is limited to selected creators on Instagram and Facebook who frequently publish episodic content.