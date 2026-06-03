News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Is Lloyds bank and Halifax down? Users report widespread disruption

Thousands of Lloyds and Halifax users reported issues on Downdetector, suggesting a major outage

Is Lloyds bank and Halifax down? Users report widespread disruption
Is Lloyds bank and Halifax down? Users report widespread disruption

Lloyds Banking Group and Halifax have reportedly grappled with a major outage, as thousands of users reported expereincing issues with online banking on June 3, 2026.

As per Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, with complaints reaching its peak on 4:30 pm PKT.

Is Lloyds bank and Halifax down? Users report widespread disruption

Is Lloyds bank down?

Users enagaged with the app are receiving an error message after trying to login to the app, which read, "Sorry, we're having a few technical problems. Logging in again may fix the issue, but if this doesn't help, please try again later."

Lloyds Banking Groups is said to be one of the largest retail and commercial banking provider across UK, with 26 million customers.

Is Lloyds bank and Halifax down? Users report widespread disruption

Notably, Nearly 67% Halifax users are unable to access the app, 13% reported login related issues, and the remaining 10% are experiencing disruptions with the mobile banking service.

Up to 65% Lloyds bank app users reported issues with the app, 14% users are unable to login, and the remaining 13% reported problems with the online banking service.

Lloyds bank has are yet to officially acknowledge the issue.

Meanwhile, Halifax has already addressed it while respondingto a customer reporting the complaint.

Halifax posted on X (Formerly Twitter): "Some customers are having issues with accessing our Mobile App right now. Bear with us as we fix this."

Meta experiments with ‘Series’ to organize episodic Reels
Meta experiments with ‘Series’ to organize episodic Reels
Marvell may become next $1 trillion stock, Nvidia’s CEO says
Marvell may become next $1 trillion stock, Nvidia’s CEO says
Is Claude down? Users report widespread disruptions in UK
Is Claude down? Users report widespread disruptions in UK
Meta whistleblower silenced: Legal battle over new tell-all memoir intensifies
Meta whistleblower silenced: Legal battle over new tell-all memoir intensifies
Meta AI security warning: Hackers exploiting chatbots to hijack accounts
Meta AI security warning: Hackers exploiting chatbots to hijack accounts
Florida sues OpenAI and Sam Altman over alleged AI safety harms
Florida sues OpenAI and Sam Altman over alleged AI safety harms
Nvidia CEO dines with SK Hynix, Samsung execs in Taipei after chip launch
Nvidia CEO dines with SK Hynix, Samsung execs in Taipei after chip launch
Google Pixel Watch 5 prototype found at bottom of ocean
Google Pixel Watch 5 prototype found at bottom of ocean
Nvidia enters PC market with new arm-based ‘RTX Spark’ AI chip
Nvidia enters PC market with new arm-based ‘RTX Spark’ AI chip
Meta expands wearable ambitions with AI pendant, new smart glasses
Meta expands wearable ambitions with AI pendant, new smart glasses
iPhone 18 Pro camera upgrade may drive higher costs, new rumor claims
iPhone 18 Pro camera upgrade may drive higher costs, new rumor claims
Microsoft and NVIDIA tease 'a new era of PC' amid rumors of N1X chip reveal
Microsoft and NVIDIA tease 'a new era of PC' amid rumors of N1X chip reveal

Popular News

Stephen McCullagh sentenced to 31 years for murder of pregnant girlfriend

Stephen McCullagh sentenced to 31 years for murder of pregnant girlfriend
an hour ago
Stephen Curry signs massive 10-year partnership with Li-Ning

Stephen Curry signs massive 10-year partnership with Li-Ning
3 hours ago
Katie Price's reunion with husband Lee Andrews in jeopardy after major prison twist

Katie Price's reunion with husband Lee Andrews in jeopardy after major prison twist
3 hours ago