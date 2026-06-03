Is Lloyds bank and Halifax down? Users report widespread disruption

Lloyds Banking Group and Halifax have reportedly grappled with a major outage, as thousands of users reported expereincing issues with online banking on June 3, 2026.
As per Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, with complaints reaching its peak on 4:30 pm PKT.
Is Lloyds bank down?
Users enagaged with the app are receiving an error message after trying to login to the app, which read, "Sorry, we're having a few technical problems. Logging in again may fix the issue, but if this doesn't help, please try again later."
Lloyds Banking Groups is said to be one of the largest retail and commercial banking provider across UK, with 26 million customers.
Notably, Nearly 67% Halifax users are unable to access the app, 13% reported login related issues, and the remaining 10% are experiencing disruptions with the mobile banking service.
Up to 65% Lloyds bank app users reported issues with the app, 14% users are unable to login, and the remaining 13% reported problems with the online banking service.
Lloyds bank has are yet to officially acknowledge the issue.
Meanwhile, Halifax has already addressed it while respondingto a customer reporting the complaint.
Halifax posted on X (Formerly Twitter): "Some customers are having issues with accessing our Mobile App right now. Bear with us as we fix this."