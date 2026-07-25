Hurricane Fausto intensifies to category 2, threatening Hawaiʻi and Southern California 

Hurricane Fausto has intensified into a Category 2 storm over the Pacific Ocean, prompting forecasters to issue warnings regarding potential impacts on Hawaii next week and dangerous ocean conditions along parts of Southern California.
Although the hurricane remains far from land, officials stated the risk of dangerous weather is increasing as the system continues to strengthen.
Fausto continues to Intensify
According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Fausto was located about 1,300 miles west of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula and roughly 1,600 miles east of Hilo, Hawaiʻi, with sustained winds of around 100 mph. While the storm's exact path and intensity remain uncertain, meteorologists are closely monitoring its movement as it heads across the Pacific.
The NHC cautioned that forecast tracks could change over the coming days, making it too early to determine the hurricane's exact impacts.
Possible threats to Hawaiʻi and California
Even if Fausto does not make a direct landfall, Hawaiʻi could experience heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough seas, and travel disruptions.
Officials issued a warning that changing weather conditions is likely to develop quickly if the storm shifts closer to the islands.
Meanwhile, Southern California may face dangerous ocean conditions despite being hundreds of miles away from the hurricane.
Large swells generated by Fausto could produce powerful surf and fatal rip currents, creating risks for swimmers, and surfers.
Officials urge residents to prepare
Emergency officials strongly advised Hawaiʻi residents to review emergency plans, stock essential supplies, charge electronic devices, and monitor weather alerts in worst case scenarios.
In Southern California, authorities advise beach visitors to pay close attention to surf advisories and avoid entering the water when dangerous rip currents are present.
Experts diligently monitor the situation
Currently, the National Hurricane Center is tracking Hurricane Fausto around the clock, noting that the likelihood of wind, rainfall, and hazardous surf impacts is increasing. Forecasters expect the coming days to provide a clearer picture of the storm's trajectory and the level of risk facing Hawaiʻi and the U.S. West Coast.