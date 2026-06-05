Andrew sparks concerns after being seen with noticeable facial bruise

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor drew attention during a recent outing at the Sandringham Estate, where he was seen stepping out in shocking condition
The disgraced royal was seen with a mysterious red bruise on his face during a recent outing.
He was photographed leaving Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk earlier today.
His outing raised concerns as the bruise appeared prominently around his right eye and covered a large portion of his cheek.
It is unclear how or when the ex-Duke of York obtained the mark.
Andrew has made few public appearances since a security incident on the estate last month.
He was reportedly walking the late Queen’s corgis on the Sandringham estate when he was approached.
The man is said to have run at and shouted at the ex-prince, who made his way down a country lane to his vehicle.
Andrew later drove off quickly and was reportedly “shaken” by what happened.
Following the alleged threat, Andrew is said to have requested the reinstatement of his security detail.
His taxpayer-funded protection was withdrawn by King Charles in August 2024 amid the Epstein controversy.
Notably, Andrew is facing several ongoing probes into his past conduct during royal duties, which he has consistently denied.