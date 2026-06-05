Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's financial dealings exposed in new report  

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was a certified dealer before he faced "serious and disturbing" allegations over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.
The former Duke of York has been under police investigation since February of this year and has been under strict surveillance.
Now, the National Audit Office unveiled a bombshell 50-page report in which it has been said that Andrew, 66, was a financial dealer and has been cashing in on his Windsor estate.
According to the BBC, the main building at Royal Lodge consisted of another eight nearby properties, and the disgraced royal member rented out three of these cottages to make extra money.
The father of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie additionally rented the property to staff or retired staff, and the amount was only enough to cover running costs.
Speaking of the shameful financial dealings of Andrew, former LibDem minister Norman Baker labelled the deed "outrageous."
"The whole thing is outrageous. If you look at Andrew, this is adding insult to injury; it shows an absolute total contempt for the taxpayer. Not only was Andrew able to have a peppercorn rent for a gigantic property, but then to make potentially millions on the side from subletting properties," he said.
This report came shortly after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was spotted with a mysterious purple coloured bruise on his cheek.
The father of two was seen driving near Marsh Farm in Norfolk on June 4th, Thursday, with photos showing a large mark stretching from his right temple across his cheek and towards his eye.
A source close to the ex-prince said that the bruise was not a "cause for concern" and that there had been "no drama"; however, it was due to a medical condition.