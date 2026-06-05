'Drishyam 3': Ajay Devgn starrer to get Hindi twist

Drishyam 3 starring Ajay Devgn is reportedly said to be different from Malayalam original.
The original Malayalam version was released last month and many are wondering whether the Hindi version will be similar to it.
Now, a trade insider, in this regard, told Bollywood Hungama, “Drishyam (2015) and Drishyam 2 (2022) in Hindi were quite similar to the original films.”
According to the source, the forthcoming movie will be an exception as the makers have drastically altered the plot and twists.
The tipster tattled that at the same time, they have made sure that it does justice to the world of Drishyam.
“The makers are also excited with the new additions,” the source shared, noting that the threequel includes Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj.
In a recent exclusive interview with the same publication, movie director Abhishek Pathak revealed that the Hindi version has been developed differently to suit its audience unlike the Malayalam film, which is an emotional family drama.
Produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, the upcoming movie has been written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.
The highly upcoming Hindi thriller will see return of Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar alongside Tabu as IG Meera Deshmukh.
It’s worth mentioning here that Drishyam 3 is scheduled to be released on October 2, 2026.