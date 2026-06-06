Imtiaz Ali defends Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor over 'nepo-kids' labels: 'Outsiders have it easier'

Imtiaz Ali has came out to support Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt against "nepo-kids" labels and the debate surrounding Bollywood insiders.
Talking to Zoom, Imtiaz discussed the insiders vs outsider debate, and defended star kids, who often face criticism easier access to opportunities.
"I feel that Alia, Ranbir and many other actors and people of the film industry who have been born in the film industry go through an added toughness because they've got examples of success right around them," he said.
Explaining his reasoning, Imtiaz added, "They have to compete with their own fathers, uncles and mothers to call themselves, in their own minds, successful. People coming from outside have it easier like me."
The filmmaker added, "Ranbir is an actor today in the film industry; there is no doubt. You can call him a nepo child, but actually, those doubts are dispelled because he's so fantastic."
"Alia Bhatt is so fantastic that you will not grudge the fact that she got the role; you would want her to get more roles. It's like that, but one has to earn that. People who are born into the film industry have to earn it even more."
On the work front, Imtiaz Ali is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari in key roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12.