News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Princesses Eugenie, Beatrice to face ‘extremely difficult time’ amid family event

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice expected at Peter Phillips wedding as family controversies resurface

Princesses Eugenie, Beatrice to face ‘extremely difficult time’ amid family event
Princesses Eugenie, Beatrice to face ‘extremely difficult time’ amid family event

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are expected to attend a family wedding this week, but a royal commentator says the occasion comes at an "extremely difficult time" amid renewed scrutiny surrounding their parents.

Peter Phillips is set to marry Harriet Sperling in a private ceremony at All Saints' Church in Kemble on June 6.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams described the wedding as a "private affair," though it's expected to attract attention due to Phillips' close ties to the Royal Family, with senior royals and extended family members likely in attendance.

Sharing his opinion on challenging times for York sisters, the expert said, “As it is a private event, it would be expected that Eugenie and Beatrice attend together with their cousins.”

Fitzwilliams mentioned, “It is an extremely difficult time for them after the disgrace of their parents and with more details regarding their activities periodically being revealed.”

The expert told GB News, “This is the first royal wedding since Beatrice's to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and is a private affair.”

Fitzwilliams added, “There is interest as Peter Phillips is Princess Anne's son and she is very popular.”

He noted that public interest in the wedding is partly due to Peter Phillips' status as the son of the widely popular Princess Anne.

He also pointed out that Phillips and his fiancée, Harriet Sperling, attracted attention when they made a high-profile appearance in the royal procession at Royal Ascot last year, months before announcing their engagement.

Princesses Eugenie, Beatrice to face ‘extremely difficult time’ amid family event

Notably, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are navigating significant public and personal scrutiny amid the ongoing controversies surrounding their father, Andrew

Andrew is set to absent from Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding in Gloucestershire, with reports indicating that neither he nor Sarah Ferguson was invited at the event.

Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice' rent arrangements from King Charles sparks backlash
Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice' rent arrangements from King Charles sparks backlash
Princess Ingrid Alexandra makes key changes to study plans amid mom's health concerns
Princess Ingrid Alexandra makes key changes to study plans amid mom's health concerns
Kensington Palace shares key update on Prince William’s big celebrations
Kensington Palace shares key update on Prince William’s big celebrations
King Charles suffers emotional blow just before major family occasion
King Charles suffers emotional blow just before major family occasion
Crown Princess Mette-Marit health crisis deepens with urgent transplant news
Crown Princess Mette-Marit health crisis deepens with urgent transplant news
Princess Anne son's wedding preparations underway as venue closed ahead of event
Princess Anne son's wedding preparations underway as venue closed ahead of event
King Charles 'warns' in new message after Andrew rented out royal residences
King Charles 'warns' in new message after Andrew rented out royal residences
Inside Andrew's mystery bruise as report reveals Beatrice, Eugenie's royal housing perks
Inside Andrew's mystery bruise as report reveals Beatrice, Eugenie's royal housing perks
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's financial dealings exposed in new report
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's financial dealings exposed in new report
King Charles delivers powerful speech at Larkhill Barracks parade during military visit
King Charles delivers powerful speech at Larkhill Barracks parade during military visit
Andrew sparks concerns after being seen with noticeable facial bruise
Andrew sparks concerns after being seen with noticeable facial bruise
Princess Kate shares rare insight into family struggles during cancer centre visit
Princess Kate shares rare insight into family struggles during cancer centre visit

Popular News

Downing Street criticizes JD Vance over Henry Nowak murder comments

Downing Street criticizes JD Vance over Henry Nowak murder comments
36 minutes ago
Mayim Bialik reveals 'explosive' side effects of GLP-1 injection

Mayim Bialik reveals 'explosive' side effects of GLP-1 injection
an hour ago
Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice' rent arrangements from King Charles sparks backlash

Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice' rent arrangements from King Charles sparks backlash
3 hours ago