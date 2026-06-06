Princesses Eugenie, Beatrice to face ‘extremely difficult time’ amid family event

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are expected to attend a family wedding this week, but a royal commentator says the occasion comes at an "extremely difficult time" amid renewed scrutiny surrounding their parents.
Peter Phillips is set to marry Harriet Sperling in a private ceremony at All Saints' Church in Kemble on June 6.
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams described the wedding as a "private affair," though it's expected to attract attention due to Phillips' close ties to the Royal Family, with senior royals and extended family members likely in attendance.
Sharing his opinion on challenging times for York sisters, the expert said, “As it is a private event, it would be expected that Eugenie and Beatrice attend together with their cousins.”
Fitzwilliams mentioned, “It is an extremely difficult time for them after the disgrace of their parents and with more details regarding their activities periodically being revealed.”
The expert told GB News, “This is the first royal wedding since Beatrice's to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and is a private affair.”
Fitzwilliams added, “There is interest as Peter Phillips is Princess Anne's son and she is very popular.”
He noted that public interest in the wedding is partly due to Peter Phillips' status as the son of the widely popular Princess Anne.
He also pointed out that Phillips and his fiancée, Harriet Sperling, attracted attention when they made a high-profile appearance in the royal procession at Royal Ascot last year, months before announcing their engagement.
Notably, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are navigating significant public and personal scrutiny amid the ongoing controversies surrounding their father, Andrew
Andrew is set to absent from Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding in Gloucestershire, with reports indicating that neither he nor Sarah Ferguson was invited at the event.