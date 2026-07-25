Katy Perry ‘appalled and angry’ as Trump uses ‘Firework’ for ‘celebrating warfare’

Katy Perry’s never letting her music to be used for “celebrating warfare.”
On Saturday, July 25, the Watch it Burn singer released a scathing statement on her official X handle, lashing out on President Trump for violating her track Firework.
Earlier this week, White House’s TikTok account posted a clip featuring footage of military strikes in Iran, with Perry’s Firework playing in the background.
“Iran has been warned,” the White House wrote along with the video.
In her X post, Katy Perry condemned the use of her song in the video, writing, “I am deeply appalled and angry to see "Firework" used on the @WhiteHouse TikTok account as a backing track for video footage of military strikes. I did not approve this, I was not asked, and I absolutely do not condone it.”
“I wrote this song to be an anthem of hope, healing, and inner strength for people going through their darkest personal moments. To see a message of self-worth and upliftment weaponized to soundtrack destruction and violence is a complete violation of everything my song stands for,” she continued.
The Lifetimes Tour hitmaker added, “My music is for bringing people together, not celebrating warfare.”
Fans laud Katy Perry for calling out Trump
On her post, fans lauded Katy Perry’s move as one of them wrote, “using a song about hope over strike footage is such an ugly choice.”
“Fully agree with Katy here. Using an uplifting song of hope for military strikes it wild and disrespectful,” stated a second.
A third added, “QUEEN!! always on the right side of history.”
Katy Perry’s Firework
Firework is a track from Katy Perry’s third studio album, Teenage Dream, and is a dance-pop self-empowerment anthem with inspirational lyrics.