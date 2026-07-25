Emma Roberts set to get hitched to Cody John on THIS day: Details inside

Emma Roberts and Cody John are all set to say “I do.”
In a Saturday, July 25 report, TMZ shared that the American Horror Story actress is set to marry her actor fiancé on upcoming weekend in an intimate ceremony in Idaho.
As per insiders close to the couple, the lovebirds will exchange vows on Saturday, August 1, at The Rookie star’s family estate in Sun Valley.
At the wedding, the soon-to-be-married pair will be joined by their close family members and friends, who will celebrate their union.
About Emma Roberts
Born on February 10, 1991, Emma Rose Roberts is an American actress, singer, and producer, who is well-known for her performances in multiple genres of film and television.
She is famous for her work in the horror and thriller genre, which has gained her the title of “Scream Queen.”
Emma Roberts and Cody John relationship
The We’re the Millers actress first sparked dating rumors with Cody John back in August 2022 after they were spotted holding hands during a New York City outing.
Roberts and her fiancé, who have kept their relationship low-key for most of the time, occasionally appeared together at events and shared glimpses of their romance on social media.
In July 2024, the American actress announced that she had gotten engaged to John by posting a snap of herself flaunting her sparkling diamond ring while posing with the actor.
“putting this here before my mom tells everyone,” she cheekily captioned the post.
Emma Roberts’ upcoming projects
In addition to preparing for her wedding, Emma Roberts is also busy filming for her upcoming two TV shows: American Horror Story Season 13 and an untitled series of Aquamarine.