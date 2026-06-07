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Taylor Swift hits new career peak with ‘Toy Story 5’ song ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’

The ‘Cruel Summer’ hitmaker breaks major records with her brand-new soundtrack ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’

Taylor Swift hits new career peak with ‘Toy Story 5’ song ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’
Taylor Swift hits new career peak with ‘Toy Story 5’ song ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’

This summer isn’t cruel at all for Taylor Swift!

The 14-time Grammy winner – who ignited a massive buzz on Friday, June 5, by releasing an exciting soundtrack, I Knew It, I Knew You, for the fifth installment of Toy Story – hit a new career peak by breaking major streaming records.

Within hours of the Lover hitmaker releasing the song, multiple streaming platforms announced that the track had already set major first-day records.

As shared by PEOPLE, Apple Music reported that I Knew It, I Knew You became the platform’s biggest country release of 2026 and also set a new all-time record for the most-streamed soundtrack single based on first-day plays.

Spotify shared that the song is now “the most-streamed country song in a single day by a female artist in Spotify history.”

Meanwhile, Amazon Music announced that Swift’s exciting track had “the biggest first 24-hour streaming debut globally for any song” in 2026.

In her June 1 update, Taylor Swift surprised fans by sharing that she had created a song for Toy Story 5's soundtrack.

She reflected on her feelings by writing, “I've always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I've adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie.”

“I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?” she added.

Toy Story 5 starring Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Greta Lee, and Tony Hale, is slated to release on June 19, 2026.

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