Katie Price drops truth about Lee Andrews after returning to Britain

Katie Price recently set the record straight on new drama surrounding her husband, Lee Andrews after returning to Britain from Dubai.
The former glamour model has made her feelings about self-proclaimed multi-millionaire husband clear on Instagram on Saturday, June 6, by sharing a close-up image of her wedding finger, in which she proudly displayed her large diamond ring.
Alongside the snap, Price wrote, "I love @wesleeandrews."
Her post sent a clear message to her social media followers that despite the recent drama and widespread speculation surrounding her marriage, the 48-year-old British model is continuing to stand by her husband.
Price’s post comes days after her return to the UK from Dubai where she went to meet her 43-year-old husband, but could not meet, as he is currently being held in Al Awir Prison over alleged financial issues.
Later, the mother of five was photographed without her ring, sparkling speculations about trouble after Andrews’s detention.
However her recent post has put down the rumours to the rest.
It’s worth mentioning here that Katie Price and Lee Andrews tied the knot in January in Dubai, just one week after they met and only 24 hours after he proposed.