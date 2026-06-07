News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Katie Price drops truth about Lee Andrews after returning to Britain

The former model breaks silence on new drama surrounding husband

Katie Price drops truth about Lee Andrews after returning to Britain
Katie Price drops truth about Lee Andrews after returning to Britain

Katie Price recently set the record straight on new drama surrounding her husband, Lee Andrews after returning to Britain from Dubai.

The former glamour model has made her feelings about self-proclaimed multi-millionaire husband clear on Instagram on Saturday, June 6, by sharing a close-up image of her wedding finger, in which she proudly displayed her large diamond ring.

Alongside the snap, Price wrote, "I love @wesleeandrews."

Katie Price drops truth about Lee Andrews after returning to Britain

Her post sent a clear message to her social media followers that despite the recent drama and widespread speculation surrounding her marriage, the 48-year-old British model is continuing to stand by her husband.

Price’s post comes days after her return to the UK from Dubai where she went to meet her 43-year-old husband, but could not meet, as he is currently being held in Al Awir Prison over alleged financial issues.

Later, the mother of five was photographed without her ring, sparkling speculations about trouble after Andrews’s detention.

However her recent post has put down the rumours to the rest.

It’s worth mentioning here that Katie Price and Lee Andrews tied the knot in January in Dubai, just one week after they met and only 24 hours after he proposed. 

Niall Horan makes big tour announcement ahead of much-awaited album release
Niall Horan makes big tour announcement ahead of much-awaited album release
Ariana Grande unveils Eternal Sunshine Tour setlist as she hits the road after 6 years
Ariana Grande unveils Eternal Sunshine Tour setlist as she hits the road after 6 years
North West teams up with another nepo kid for new track
North West teams up with another nepo kid for new track
Jennifer Lopez finally addresses Brett Goldstein dating rumours: 'Make it true'
Jennifer Lopez finally addresses Brett Goldstein dating rumours: 'Make it true'
Zendaya gives cheeky tribute to Tom Holland in low-key solo outing: See
Zendaya gives cheeky tribute to Tom Holland in low-key solo outing: See
Ariana Grande breaks down in tears as she marks epic return with Eternal Sunshine Tour
Ariana Grande breaks down in tears as she marks epic return with Eternal Sunshine Tour
Katie Holmes poses arm-in-arm with ex Joshua Jackson at 'Happy Hour' premiere
Katie Holmes poses arm-in-arm with ex Joshua Jackson at 'Happy Hour' premiere
Taylor Swift hits new career peak with ‘Toy Story 5’ song ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’
Taylor Swift hits new career peak with ‘Toy Story 5’ song ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’
Olivia Rodrigo amps up new album buzz by debuting surprise duet with Robert Smith
Olivia Rodrigo amps up new album buzz by debuting surprise duet with Robert Smith
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner say 'I do' again in Palermo with Elton John surprise gig
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner say 'I do' again in Palermo with Elton John surprise gig
Charlie Puth reveals ‘devastating’ health scare in ‘heartbreaking’ tour update
Charlie Puth reveals ‘devastating’ health scare in ‘heartbreaking’ tour update
Selena Gomez shares 'very excited' update amid BFF Taylor Swift's wedding buzz
Selena Gomez shares 'very excited' update amid BFF Taylor Swift's wedding buzz

Popular News

Pete Hegseth attacks Europe over migration during D-Day commemoration

Pete Hegseth attacks Europe over migration during D-Day commemoration
25 minutes ago
Saif Ali Khan gets honest about career challenges: ‘I survived because..’

Saif Ali Khan gets honest about career challenges: ‘I survived because..’
54 minutes ago
Elon Musk set to become first trillionaire: Current net worth and outlook

Elon Musk set to become first trillionaire: Current net worth and outlook
36 minutes ago