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Professor Richard Scolyer breathes his last at 59: Cause of death revealed

Richard Scolyer earned the title of Australian of the Year and did revolutionary brain cancer research by volunteering as 'patient zero'

Professor Richard Scolyer breathes his last at 59: Cause of death revealed
Professor Richard Scolyer breathes his last at 59: Cause of death revealed

Richard Scolyer, a Pioneering Australian pathologist, who earned the title of Australian of the Year and did revolutionary brain cancer research by volunteering as “patient zero”, has passed away at the age of 59.

In December 1966, Scolyer was born in Launceston, who was brought up while performing a range of exciting activities, with his parents, Jenny and Maurice, and older brother, Mark.

A glimpse into Richard Scolyer's journey

An intellectual person, who served as a former head prefect and dux at Riverside High School, ahead of studying medicine at the University of Tasmania in Hobart.

Later on, Richard Scolyer moved to Sydney for further studies and due to his sheer interest in melanoma and helped develop the Melanoma Institute of Australia.

Scolyer was diagnosed with IDH “wild” type glioblastoma in 2023 at age 56, and fought the aggressive brain cancer for almost three years.

Professor Richard Scolyer breathes his last at 59: Cause of death revealed

He became the world’s first glioblastoma patient to receive immunotherapy ahead of brain tumour removal surgery, an approach based on melanoma science he and his co-director at the Melanoma Institute, Georgina Long, had developed.

“Unfortunately for me, I got one of the worst of the worst brain cancers where there isn’t a cure for it. Bugger that. I’m not happy to accept that,” Richard told Australian Story.

In March 2024, he travelled to Tasmania to compete in the three-day cycling event Tour de Cure.

He and Long were named joint 2024 Australians of the Year for their pioneering melanoma work.

His cancer started showing signs of returning in March 2025.

Despite rapidly increasing tumours, he completed the Tour de Cure again just months before he passed away, alongside his son Matt and brother Mark, raising thousands of dollars for cancer research.

Richard Scolyer is survived by his wife, Katie, and their children Lucy, Matt and Emily.

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