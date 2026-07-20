FDA confirms Taylor Farms lettuce Cyclospora test was 'false positive'

In a shocking turn of events, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Taylor Farms lettuce sample initially reported as positive for Cyclospora must be considered a false positive after an additional laboratory review.
"Due to the complexity in detection of Cyclospora, FDA laboratory experts re-reviewed the sample results and have concluded that the finding does not represent true amplification and should be considered a false positive," the FDA stated.
As per the FDA, no product samples have produced a confirmed positive result for the Explosive diarrhea parasite as of Sunday.
Taylor Fresh Foods said the FDA informed the company that the initial result was incorrect.
The company released a statement, which read, "To be clear, at this moment, FDA has not identified a single positive product test result for Cyclospora."
The California-based lettuce supplier further clarified that the FDA apologized to the company over the faulty result.
On July 17, Taylor Fresh Foods was forced to take centre stage amid the nationwide cyclosporiasis outbreak.
It is pertinent to mention Taylor Farms voluntarily recalled iceberg lettuce from central Mexico after it was linked to certain Taco Bell restaurants.
Cyclosporiasis outbreak in the US
The recent outbreak of cyclosporiasis has sickened roughly 4,000 people and hospitalised about a hundred patients, as cases were reported in at least 34 states.
However, no deaths have been reported yet, as the FDA continues to investigate the actual cause of the outbreak.