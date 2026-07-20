Health
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 36 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
Health

FDA confirms Taylor Farms lettuce Cyclospora test was 'false positive'

Taylor Fresh Foods said the FDA informed the company that the initial result was incorrect

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 36 minutes ago
FDA confirms Taylor Farms lettuce Cyclospora test was false positive
FDA confirms Taylor Farms lettuce Cyclospora test was 'false positive'

In a shocking turn of events, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Taylor Farms lettuce sample initially reported as positive for Cyclospora must be considered a false positive after an additional laboratory review.

"Due to the complexity in detection of Cyclospora, FDA laboratory experts re-reviewed the sample results and have concluded that the finding does not represent true amplification and should be considered a false positive," the FDA stated.

As per the FDA, no product samples have produced a confirmed positive result for the Explosive diarrhea parasite as of Sunday.

Taylor Fresh Foods said the FDA informed the company that the initial result was incorrect.

The company released a statement, which read, "To be clear, at this moment, FDA has not identified a single positive product test result for Cyclospora."


The California-based lettuce supplier further clarified that the FDA apologized to the company over the faulty result.

On July 17, Taylor Fresh Foods was forced to take centre stage amid the nationwide cyclosporiasis outbreak.

It is pertinent to mention Taylor Farms voluntarily recalled iceberg lettuce from central Mexico after it was linked to certain Taco Bell restaurants.

FDA confirms Taylor Farms lettuce Cyclospora test was false positive


Cyclosporiasis outbreak in the US

The recent outbreak of cyclosporiasis has sickened roughly 4,000 people and hospitalised about a hundred patients, as cases were reported in at least 34 states.

However, no deaths have been reported yet, as the FDA continues to investigate the actual cause of the outbreak.

Air conditioning may worsen asthma and dry out skin, doctors warn
Air conditioning may worsen asthma and dry out skin, doctors warn
Frizzy, flat, grey hair: Scientist reveals simple solution to all problems
Frizzy, flat, grey hair: Scientist reveals simple solution to all problems
Mosquitoes in Toronto, other regions test positive for West Nile virus, raising concerns
Mosquitoes in Toronto, other regions test positive for West Nile virus, raising concerns
New prostate cancer treatment matches surgery effectiveness
New prostate cancer treatment matches surgery effectiveness
Taylor Farms lettuce linked to US cyclosporiasis outbreak, Taco Bell takes swift action
Taylor Farms lettuce linked to US cyclosporiasis outbreak, Taco Bell takes swift action
Hamilton County reports 17 Cyclospora amid growth in outbreak
Hamilton County reports 17 Cyclospora amid growth in outbreak
Cyclospora outbreak in US: foods under investigation and how to stay safe
Cyclospora outbreak in US: foods under investigation and how to stay safe
Tick-borne diseases continue to rise across Canada, raising health concerns
Tick-borne diseases continue to rise across Canada, raising health concerns
U.S citizen hospitalized in Germany after contracting Ebola in Congo
U.S citizen hospitalized in Germany after contracting Ebola in Congo
How to protect yourself from heat waves? Easy tips to stay cool
How to protect yourself from heat waves? Easy tips to stay cool
Martha Lillard, last US polio survivor to rely on iron lung dies at 78
Martha Lillard, last US polio survivor to rely on iron lung dies at 78
Simple sitting habit change can cut cancer mortality risk by 22%, study finds
Simple sitting habit change can cut cancer mortality risk by 22%, study finds

Popular News

FDA confirms Taylor Farms lettuce Cyclospora test was 'false positive'

FDA confirms Taylor Farms lettuce Cyclospora test was 'false positive'
36 minutes ago
Liam Gallagher slams World Cup halftime show as 'a bad trip' but backs Justin Bieber

Liam Gallagher slams World Cup halftime show as 'a bad trip' but backs Justin Bieber
an hour ago
Queen Camilla goes solo for major duty as King Charles makes crucial decision for UK

Queen Camilla goes solo for major duty as King Charles makes crucial decision for UK
51 minutes ago