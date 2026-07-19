Frizzy, flat, grey hair: Scientist reveals simple solution to all problems

A scientist has revealed the simple solution for your frizzy, flat and grey hair.
According to Daily Mail, Elly Anastasiades, PhD research at Anglia Ruskin University revealed the solution to numerous problems is embracing your natural hair, rather than actively working against it.
For her study, Anastasiades set out to understand the relationship between people and their hair.
She said, “Hair has long been linked to identity, confidence, body image and quality of life. Research has shown that hair loss can affect psychological wellbeing in both men and women, while changes in hair texture, colour or style can influence how people see themselves and how they believe others see them.”
The researcher interviewed 21 men and women about their experiences with their hair, and found a common theme, people with a positive relationship with their hair took the time to understand it.
Anastasiades explained, “Instead of spending their energy trying to force their hair to become something it wasn't, they worked with its natural characteristics. They cared for it, respected it and, crucially, didn't allow a bad hair day to become a judgment about themselves.”
Common mistakes lead to hair frizz
Even with the best intentions, certain habits can make your hair more prone to frizz. Sometimes, it’s not just about what you do but how you do it.
Let’s take a look at some of the most common mistakes that can lead to frizz, and how you can adjust your routine to keep your hair smooth and sleek.
Over-washing hair
Washing your hair too often is one of the main contributors to frizz. Every time you shampoo, it strips away not only dirt and buildup but also the natural oils that keep your hair moisturized and protected. Without these oils, hair becomes dry, which lifts the cuticle and creates frizz.
This is especially true if you use shampoos that contain harsh surfactants like sulfates, which can be overly drying.
Incorrect towel drying
If you are vigorously rubbing your hair with a towel after a shower, you’re setting yourself up for frizz. Rough towel drying creates friction, which can cause the hair cuticle to lift and lead to frizz.
Additionally, it can make hair more tangled and prone to breakage, especially if your hair is already fine, curly, or damaged.
Using the wrong products
The products you use can have a significant impact on whether your hair is sleek or frizzy. Many traditional shampoos, conditioners, and styling products contain ingredients like sulfates, alcohols, and silicones.
While sulfates are great for lather, they are also known to strip hair of its natural moisture, leading to dryness and frizz.
Similarly, alcohols can dry out your hair, and while some silicones can temporarily smooth frizz, they can also build up over time, making hair dull and dry underneath.