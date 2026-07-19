Health
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Air conditioning may worsen asthma and dry out skin, doctors warn

Experts have raised concerns regarding poorly maintained air conditioning systems

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Air conditioning may worsen asthma and dry out skin, doctors warn
Air conditioning may worsen asthma and dry out skin, doctors warn

If you have asthma, doctors are urging you to be vigilant, warning that prolonged exposure to air conditioning could trigger asthma flare-ups and cause other health issues, including dry skin.

Dry air can affect skin and eyes

As per GPs Dr Opel Baker and Dr Lucy Hooper, air conditioners minimise humidity from indoor air that assist cool rooms but also strips moisture from the body, which leads to dry flaky skin, chapped lips and aggravate conditions like eczema in people with sensitive skin.

The dry air can also cause irritation to the eyes, causing burning, stinging, and discomfort, particularly for contact lens wearers. In rare cases, temporary blurred vision may occur.

Dr Hooper said, "I would suggest using something which has a nice amount of what we call humectants in. They coat the skin really well and keep it very moist."

Experts have raised concerns regarding poorly maintained air conditioning systems. Dirty filters can circulate pollen, dust, and mold spores that may also trigger asthma attacks and lead to a range of lung-diseases such as infections, more.


Dehydration may cause headaches

Extended periods in heavily air-conditioned spaces can lead to dehydration, also causing muscle ache, head ache, and entire body pain.

Moreover, cold airflow may raise muscle stiffness, especially in hotel rooms or offices where people spend long hours indoors.

How to reduce the risks

Doctors strongly advised drinking maximum water to stay hydrated. Applying moisturisers having humectants such as glycerin or hyaluronic acid before entering air-conditioned environments can assist in protecting the skin.

Using a humidifier or keeping houseplants indoors may restore some moisture to the air. For home air conditioning systems, experts stressed the need of regular maintenance and cleaning filters to prevent the circulation of dust, pollen, and mold.

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