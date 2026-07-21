Drinking up to five cups of coffee daily may be safe, study

A new scientific statement from the American Heart Association (AHA) suggests coffee enthusiasts can enjoy their daily brew without harming their heart.
As per a journal published in the peer-reviewed journal Circulation, the review concludes that healthy adults can take nearly five cups of coffee every day, which is equivalent to 400 mg of caffeine, without raising the risk of cardiovascular disease.
However, the results apply to black coffee, as extra sugar, flavoured drinks, and high-fat dairy products can raise calories consumption and minimise coffee’s possible health advantage.
Black coffee associated with several health benefits
The review discovered that drinking unsweetened coffee may reduce the risk of multiple chronic conditions such as Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, heart failure and certain arrhythmias.
Scientists mentioned that coffee appears to provide health advantages when taken in moderation, making it a perfect choice for everyone as compared to sugar-loaded specialty beverages.
Energy drinks and unfiltered coffee raise concerns
While moderate levels of coffee consumption are considered safe, experts warned against taking high doses of caffeine, especially from energy drinks.
These beverages may raise the risk of hypertension because they consume higher concentrations of caffeine as compared to regular coffee.
Furthermore, the review underscored that unfiltered coffee, including French press, Turkish coffee, boiled coffee and some espresso preparations, contains compounds that may raise levels of LDL ("bad") cholesterol.
Caffeine affects everyone differently
Scientists underscored that there is no universal guideline suitable for everyone.
Factors like genetics, age, drugs, and existing health conditions and how quickly the body processes caffeine all influence an individual's tolerance.
Moreover, the AHA reminded consumers that caffeine isn’t discovered only in coffee. Soft drinks, tea, and chocolates significantly contribute to daily caffeine consumption.
Experts stressed the need of more research to better understand how different caffeine sources affect long-term cardiovascular health across different populations.