Health
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Health

Drinking up to five cups of coffee daily may be safe, study

Review concludes that healthy adults can take nearly five cups of coffee every day without raising the risk of cardiovascular disease

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Drinking up to five cups of coffee daily may be safe, study
Drinking up to five cups of coffee daily may be safe, study

A new scientific statement from the American Heart Association (AHA) suggests coffee enthusiasts can enjoy their daily brew without harming their heart.

As per a journal published in the peer-reviewed journal Circulation, the review concludes that healthy adults can take nearly five cups of coffee every day, which is equivalent to 400 mg of caffeine, without raising the risk of cardiovascular disease.

However, the results apply to black coffee, as extra sugar, flavoured drinks, and high-fat dairy products can raise calories consumption and minimise coffee’s possible health advantage.

Black coffee associated with several health benefits

The review discovered that drinking unsweetened coffee may reduce the risk of multiple chronic conditions such as Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, heart failure and certain arrhythmias.

Scientists mentioned that coffee appears to provide health advantages when taken in moderation, making it a perfect choice for everyone as compared to sugar-loaded specialty beverages.


Energy drinks and unfiltered coffee raise concerns

While moderate levels of coffee consumption are considered safe, experts warned against taking high doses of caffeine, especially from energy drinks.

These beverages may raise the risk of hypertension because they consume higher concentrations of caffeine as compared to regular coffee.

Furthermore, the review underscored that unfiltered coffee, including French press, Turkish coffee, boiled coffee and some espresso preparations, contains compounds that may raise levels of LDL ("bad") cholesterol.

Caffeine affects everyone differently

Scientists underscored that there is no universal guideline suitable for everyone.

Factors like genetics, age, drugs, and existing health conditions and how quickly the body processes caffeine all influence an individual's tolerance.

Moreover, the AHA reminded consumers that caffeine isn’t discovered only in coffee. Soft drinks, tea, and chocolates significantly contribute to daily caffeine consumption.

Experts stressed the need of more research to better understand how different caffeine sources affect long-term cardiovascular health across different populations.

FDA confirms Taylor Farms lettuce Cyclospora test was 'false positive'
FDA confirms Taylor Farms lettuce Cyclospora test was 'false positive'
Air conditioning may worsen asthma and dry out skin, doctors warn
Air conditioning may worsen asthma and dry out skin, doctors warn
Frizzy, flat, grey hair: Scientist reveals simple solution to all problems
Frizzy, flat, grey hair: Scientist reveals simple solution to all problems
Mosquitoes in Toronto, other regions test positive for West Nile virus, raising concerns
Mosquitoes in Toronto, other regions test positive for West Nile virus, raising concerns
New prostate cancer treatment matches surgery effectiveness
New prostate cancer treatment matches surgery effectiveness
Taylor Farms lettuce linked to US cyclosporiasis outbreak, Taco Bell takes swift action
Taylor Farms lettuce linked to US cyclosporiasis outbreak, Taco Bell takes swift action
Hamilton County reports 17 Cyclospora amid growth in outbreak
Hamilton County reports 17 Cyclospora amid growth in outbreak
Cyclospora outbreak in US: foods under investigation and how to stay safe
Cyclospora outbreak in US: foods under investigation and how to stay safe
Tick-borne diseases continue to rise across Canada, raising health concerns
Tick-borne diseases continue to rise across Canada, raising health concerns
U.S citizen hospitalized in Germany after contracting Ebola in Congo
U.S citizen hospitalized in Germany after contracting Ebola in Congo
How to protect yourself from heat waves? Easy tips to stay cool
How to protect yourself from heat waves? Easy tips to stay cool
Martha Lillard, last US polio survivor to rely on iron lung dies at 78
Martha Lillard, last US polio survivor to rely on iron lung dies at 78

Popular News

Tour de France: Brandon McNulty crashes after road rage incident before stage 16

Tour de France: Brandon McNulty crashes after road rage incident before stage 16
6 minutes ago
Blox Fruits codes for July 2026 to unlock powerful capablities

Blox Fruits codes for July 2026 to unlock powerful capablities
2 hours ago
Ann Widdecombe killed in targeted home attack, suspect Joshua Kerry charged

Ann Widdecombe killed in targeted home attack, suspect Joshua Kerry charged
2 hours ago