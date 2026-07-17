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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Taylor Farms lettuce linked to US cyclosporiasis outbreak, Taco Bell takes swift action

Iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms has been named the potential cause of cyclosporiasis cases in the US

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Taylor Farms lettuce linked to US cyclosporiasis outbreak, Taco Bell takes swift action
Taylor Farms lettuce linked to US cyclosporiasis outbreak, Taco Bell takes swift action 

A California-based lettuce supplier has been forced to take centre stage amid the nationwide cyclosporiasis outbreak.

As reported by The Washington Post, lettuce from Taylor Farms, a company headquartered in Salinas, supplied contaminated lettuce to Taco Bell, which led to a significant number of parasitic illness cases.

US health officials investigating have identified shredded iceberg lettuce supplied to Taco Bell restaurants by agricultural company Taylor Farms as a potential source of contamination.

Cyclosporiasis outbreak in the US 

The recent outbreak of cyclosporiasis has sickened roughly 4,000 people and hospitalised about a hundred patients, as cases were reported in at least 34 states.

About Cyclosporiasis

Talking to CBS News, Dr Peter Chin Hong, USCF infectious disease specialist shared that the parasite responsible for cyclosporiasis, Cyclospora cayetanensis, has to stay under high temperatures for more than a week "to become infectious".


He revealed that humans carry the parasite, which eventually ends up in feces. On average, California sees about 40 cases a year. Symptoms could take weeks to surface.

Taco Bell removes lettuce

Taco Bell has released a statement sharing that the company has voluntarily removed potentially impacted lettuce from a supplier in select states.

The franchise said the decision was made after discussions with public health authorities and was a precautionary measure.

"Based on ongoing conversations with public health officials, and out of an abundance of caution, Taco Bell has taken immediate action to voluntarily remove potentially impacted lettuce from a supplier in select states," the statement noted.

Doctors encourage fruits and vegetables' intake 

While the outbreak has caused fear, doctors note that it should not be an excuse to stop the consumption of fruits and vegetables.

"People should not panic," Dr Peter Chin Hong said. "You definitely should eat fruits and vegetables. That's one of the healthiest things we can do for our diet. It's the peak time for fruits right now so please enjoy them and enjoy them safely."

He shared that cooking fruits and vegetables eliminates the risk of getting sick from the parasite, but sticking to fruits with peels can also help. He added that for leafy greens, removing the outer two to three layers will also reduce the risk.

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