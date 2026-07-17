Health
  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Health

New prostate cancer treatment matches surgery effectiveness

Targeted focal therapy rivals standard surgery for cancer survival while drastically lowering long-term side effects

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 hours ago
New prostate cancer treatment matches surgery effectiveness
New prostate cancer treatment matches surgery effectiveness

A groundbreaking study published this July reveals that a targeted treatment for prostate cancer is just as effective as traditional surgery and radiotherapy but with far fewer life-altering side effects.

What is focal therapy?

The treatment, known as “focal therapy” works by destroying only the specific part of the prostate containing the cancer rather than removing or radiating the entire organ. Because it spares healthy tissue, patients experience significantly lower rates of complications like urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction.

Breakthrough study results

Researchers from Imperial College London followed 3,477 men over ten years. The findings were remarkable: only two men in the entire group died from prostate cancer, a success rate comparable to more invasive procedures.

Targeted focal therapy rivals standard surgery for cancer survival while drastically lowering long-term side effects
Targeted focal therapy rivals standard surgery for cancer survival while drastically lowering long-term side effects

“The results of our study are really encouraging,” said Dr. Alexander Light, one of the study’s authors. He noted that many patients have benefited, “including men with more aggressive disease who would traditionally have been told focal therapy wasn’t an option for them.”

A call for wider access

Despite its success, focal therapy is currently limited to a few specialist centers. Professor Hashim Ahmed, a lead researcher, stated, “Right now, only about 1,000 men per year have the treatment, when up to 15,000 men could – and are either not told about it, or do not have local access.”

This research, published in “European Urology,” provides strong evidence that focal therapy should be a standard option for the thousands of men diagnosed with localized cancer each year.

Taylor Farms lettuce linked to US cyclosporiasis outbreak, Taco Bell takes swift action
Taylor Farms lettuce linked to US cyclosporiasis outbreak, Taco Bell takes swift action
Hamilton County reports 17 Cyclospora amid growth in outbreak
Hamilton County reports 17 Cyclospora amid growth in outbreak
Cyclospora outbreak in US: foods under investigation and how to stay safe
Cyclospora outbreak in US: foods under investigation and how to stay safe
Tick-borne diseases continue to rise across Canada, raising health concerns
Tick-borne diseases continue to rise across Canada, raising health concerns
U.S citizen hospitalized in Germany after contracting Ebola in Congo
U.S citizen hospitalized in Germany after contracting Ebola in Congo
How to protect yourself from heat waves? Easy tips to stay cool
How to protect yourself from heat waves? Easy tips to stay cool
Martha Lillard, last US polio survivor to rely on iron lung dies at 78
Martha Lillard, last US polio survivor to rely on iron lung dies at 78
Simple sitting habit change can cut cancer mortality risk by 22%, study finds
Simple sitting habit change can cut cancer mortality risk by 22%, study finds
Cyclospora parasite outbreak sickens nearly 3,000 people across US
Cyclospora parasite outbreak sickens nearly 3,000 people across US
New CKM syndrome guidelines warn of hidden metabolic health risks
New CKM syndrome guidelines warn of hidden metabolic health risks
Colorado reports 90 cases of stomach bug caused by Cyclospora parasite
Colorado reports 90 cases of stomach bug caused by Cyclospora parasite
Publix recalls organic Blueberries over possible E. coli contamination in eight states
Publix recalls organic Blueberries over possible E. coli contamination in eight states

Popular News

New prostate cancer treatment matches surgery effectiveness

New prostate cancer treatment matches surgery effectiveness
2 hours ago
Tom Holland calls ‘The Odyssey’ an ‘epic adventure’ in new message to fans

Tom Holland calls ‘The Odyssey’ an ‘epic adventure’ in new message to fans
4 hours ago
Apple sues OpenAI over alleged trade secret theft and hardware espionage

Apple sues OpenAI over alleged trade secret theft and hardware espionage
5 hours ago