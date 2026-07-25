CDC expands Cyclospora outbreak investigation to four more states

Federal health officials have expanded their investigation into the largest cyclospora outbreak ever recorded in the United States, adding Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania to the list of affected states.
Initially, the outbreak was associated with salad and shredded lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants; however, FDA later on confirmed Taylor Farms lettuce Cyclospora test was 'false positive.'
Currently, the agency continues to investigate the actual source behind the explosive diarrhea outbreak.
Nearly 2,000 cases linked to lettuce
As per the CDC, the lettuce-related outbreak has now sickened 1,947 people, with at least 98 hospitalizations reported.
Fortunately, no deaths have been recorded so far. Officials caution that the actual number of infections is likely much higher because many cases go unreported or are not laboratory confirmed.
Record number of Cyclospora cases
The outbreak has rapidly spread to a record number of cyclospora infections across the nation. Since May 1, the CDC has received several reports of over 4,100 laboratory-confirmed cases and is investigating over 7,400 additional probable cases across 41 states.
Meanwhile, the FDA has also launched a probe into another cyclospora outbreak involving 72 illnesses, although the contaminated food source has not yet been identified.
What is Cyclospora?
Cyclospora is a parasite that transmits via food or water contaminated with human feces.
Once ingested, it causes infection of the small intestine and commonly causes watery and “explosive” diarrhea, nausea, loss of appetite, stomach cramps, and weight loss.
Symptoms can last for weeks if left untreated, although the infection is generally not life-threatening. Doctors can effectively treat it with antibiotics.