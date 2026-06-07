Duchess Sophie reveals secret mission behind ‘Plants with Purpose’ garden

The real purpose behind Duchess Sophie’s "Plants with Purpose" garden has finally been revealed.
The Duchess of Edinburgh recently unveiled a new show garden at the Royal Windsor Flower Show this week.
Co-designed by Her Royal Highness and garden designer Alan Williams, "The Plants with Purpose Garden" is making a case for something bigger than blooms.
The Royal Family, announced via Instagram, on Sunday, June 7, shared, “The Duchess of Edinburgh, joined by The Duke of Edinburgh, unveiled ‘The Plants with Purpose Garden’ at the @RoyalWindsorFlowerShow this week.”
The statement added, “Co‑designed by Her Royal Highness and Alan Williams, the garden showcases the importance of healthy soil, planting for pollinators, and encouraging people to consider more thoughtfully how food is grown.”
It further added, “The Duchess joined dedicated volunteers to help build the garden in the days before the show.”
In the end, the statement noted, “This summer, the plants and garden features will be repurposed for local schools participating in a new RWHS Nature Studies Programme, extending the garden’s impact into outdoor learning.”
It’s worth mentioning here that Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, has long backed education and sustainability projects.
She officially opened the garden with the Duke of Edinburgh on June 6, 2026.