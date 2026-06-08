Prince William planning major shock for Beatrice, Eugenie after warm reunion?

Prince William may have put on a united front with his cousins, but behind closed doors a major shock is reportedly being prepared.
The British Royal Family, who had been facing chaos and estrangement in the recent months due to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s disgracing scandals, marked a major reunion over the weekend to celebrate the wedding of Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips and NHS nurse Harriet Sperling.
At the ceremony, William – who is reportedly maintaining distance from his cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, due to their parents’, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, scandals and is trying to cut them off from major royal engagements – shocked fans by putting on a warm display with the elder York sister.
In a photo shared from the wedding, the Prince of Wales can be seen embracing Beatrice with a kiss on the cheek.
However, just a day after the friendly reunion, a report has suggested that the affectionate display may just be a PR stunt, as the future king is reportedly planning to give a major shock to his cousins.
According to The Sunday Times, William may consider banning sub-letting royal properties and will “do things differently” with them when he ascends the British throne.
Alongside a potential ban on subletting, the father of three may also consider ending rent-free housing arrangements for non-working members of the Royal Family.
This follows a recent National Audit Office (NAO) report released earlier this week, which revealed concerning details about Andrew and his daughters, and their use of royal residences.
Both Beatrice and Eugenie, who are not carrying out official royal duties, have lived in royal residences without paying rent for more than 15 years, with the expenses covered by the Privy Purse – King Charles’s private income from his Duchy of Lancaster estate.