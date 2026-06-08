News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Charli XCX drops exciting announcement ahead of new album: 'It’s gonna be cute'

The British singer set to release her new album ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ in July 2026

Charli XCX drops exciting announcement ahead of new album: It’s gonna be cute
Charli XCX drops exciting announcement ahead of new album: 'It’s gonna be cute'

Charli XCX recently announced a brand-new tour ahead of her upcoming album, Music, Fashion, Film, that is set to release on July 24.

Titled same as her forthcoming seventh album, the 33-year-old British heartthrob is going on tour in order to promote the new album.

The Brat hitmaker, whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, took to Instagram on Monday, June 8, revealing that her 12-date North American tour kicks off in September.


“Soooo excited to announce the Music, Fashion, Film Tour ! sign up for presale access now through june 10th at 11pm ET at charlixcx.com/tour, wrote XCX in her caption, adding, “Can’t wait to party together again, it’s gonna be cute xx.”

Moreover, Charli XCX’s post also included a complete list of her tour dates that are mentioned below:

September 11, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA

September 14, 2026 - Brooklyn, NY

September 15, 2026 - Brooklyn, NY

September 21, 2026 - Toronto, ON

September 24, 2026 - Boston, MA

September 28, 2026 - Washington, DC

October 6, 2026 - Atlanta, GA

October 14, 2026 - San Diego, CA

October 17, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA

October 18, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA

October 21, 2026 - Glendale, AZ

October 23, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV

James Handy’s last film hit with setback after his sudden death
James Handy’s last film hit with setback after his sudden death
Ian McCulloch injured in crash as Echo & The Bunnymen postpone upcoming concert
Ian McCulloch injured in crash as Echo & The Bunnymen postpone upcoming concert
Sophie Turner hints at ‘manipulation’ by Joe Jonas after bitter custody battle
Sophie Turner hints at ‘manipulation’ by Joe Jonas after bitter custody battle
Netflix ‘Teach You a Lesson’ series faces major backlash
Netflix ‘Teach You a Lesson’ series faces major backlash
Rachel Zegler delivers moving tribute to 'A Chorus Line' at 2026 Tony Awards
Rachel Zegler delivers moving tribute to 'A Chorus Line' at 2026 Tony Awards
‘The Last of Us’ Season 3 filming axed or shelved? Here’s what we know
‘The Last of Us’ Season 3 filming axed or shelved? Here’s what we know
Sydney Sweeney treats Scooter Braun to surprise early birthday bash, live performance
Sydney Sweeney treats Scooter Braun to surprise early birthday bash, live performance
John Lithgow shatters historic Tony Awards record with ‘Giant’ win
John Lithgow shatters historic Tony Awards record with ‘Giant’ win
Talay Riley dead: Dua Lipa, Britney Spears' songwriter stabbed to death in London
Talay Riley dead: Dua Lipa, Britney Spears' songwriter stabbed to death in London
Kim Kardashian proves viral 'curse' theory false as Lewis Hamilton shines at Monaco GP
Kim Kardashian proves viral 'curse' theory false as Lewis Hamilton shines at Monaco GP
Katy Perry makes surprise announcement after meeting Justin Trudeau’s kids
Katy Perry makes surprise announcement after meeting Justin Trudeau’s kids
Taylor Swift pals strongly react to Madison Square wedding plan: 'something is hidden'
Taylor Swift pals strongly react to Madison Square wedding plan: 'something is hidden'

Popular News

Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘Peddi’ controversy: 'They may not want to objectify blatantly'

Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘Peddi’ controversy: 'They may not want to objectify blatantly'
3 hours ago
Netflix ‘Teach You a Lesson’ series faces major backlash

Netflix ‘Teach You a Lesson’ series faces major backlash
4 hours ago
UFC White House fight faces lawsuit over approval issues: ‘Deeply corrupt’

UFC White House fight faces lawsuit over approval issues: ‘Deeply corrupt’

5 hours ago