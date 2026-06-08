Charli XCX drops exciting announcement ahead of new album: 'It’s gonna be cute'

Charli XCX recently announced a brand-new tour ahead of her upcoming album, Music, Fashion, Film, that is set to release on July 24.
Titled same as her forthcoming seventh album, the 33-year-old British heartthrob is going on tour in order to promote the new album.
The Brat hitmaker, whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, took to Instagram on Monday, June 8, revealing that her 12-date North American tour kicks off in September.
“Soooo excited to announce the Music, Fashion, Film Tour ! sign up for presale access now through june 10th at 11pm ET at charlixcx.com/tour, wrote XCX in her caption, adding, “Can’t wait to party together again, it’s gonna be cute xx.”
Moreover, Charli XCX’s post also included a complete list of her tour dates that are mentioned below:
September 11, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA
September 14, 2026 - Brooklyn, NY
September 15, 2026 - Brooklyn, NY
September 21, 2026 - Toronto, ON
September 24, 2026 - Boston, MA
September 28, 2026 - Washington, DC
October 6, 2026 - Atlanta, GA
October 14, 2026 - San Diego, CA
October 17, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA
October 18, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA
October 21, 2026 - Glendale, AZ
October 23, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV