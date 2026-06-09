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Eminem’s daughter Alaina Scott toasts marriage milestone with husband Matt Moeller

Alaina Scott and Matt Moeller tied the knot in a Detroit wedding

Eminem’s daughter Alaina Scott toasts marriage milestone with husband Matt Moeller
Eminem’s daughter Alaina Scott toasts marriage milestone with husband Matt Moeller

Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott is celebrating nearly three years of marriage with husband Matt Moeller, marking the milestone with a heartfelt tribute ahead of their third wedding anniversary.

The 33-year-old new mom shared Instagram snaps on June 7 as she and her husband Matt Moeller toasted three years of marriage.

One photo showed her enjoying a cocktail during their dinner celebration.

In another shot, Alaina and Matt were seen posing on a street together, while a third highlighted their drinks and an anniversary message from the restaurant.


"celebrated our 3rd anniversary early, now take me home to our baby," wrote Alaina, before adding, "love you + this life we've created."

She also shared a photo on her Instagram Stories of the anniversary present Matt gifted her.

The new mom also revealed a glimpse of the anniversary gift Matt surprised her with on Instagram Stories.

"did my husband buy me golf shoes for our anni yes," Alaina wrote over a picture of a pair of scuffed shoes, adding, "did i love them yes. did i put them on top of my car and forget also yes."

"did they fall in the street and get ran over yes," she added.

On June 9, 2023, Alaina and Matt tied the knot in a Detroit wedding, with her sister Hailie Jade serving as a bridesmaid.

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