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King Charles hosts key Windsor meeting amid Prince William’s explosive plan

Prince William is reportedly planning a major shock for his cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

King Charles hosts key Windsor meeting amid Prince William’s explosive plan
King Charles hosts key Windsor meeting amid Prince William’s explosive plan

King Charles welcomed a high-profile figure at Windsor Castle for a special meeting.

Taking to its official Instagram account on Monday, June 8, the British Royal Family shared that the monarch met the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Windsor Castle in the afternoon.

"The President of Ukraine visited The King this afternoon at Windsor Castle," shared the palace.

Before visiting the King, the President took part in a high-level discussions at Downing Street, London, on Sunday evening, June 7.

According to GB News, the major political meeting, hosted by the UK’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer, included President Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

During the four-way summit, the leaders addressed the “urgent need” to increase the production of defensive weapons and long-range strike systems, Downing Street shared.

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

King Charles’ latest update comes after it was reported that his elder son, Prince William, may be planning a major shock for his cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

According to The Sunday Times, the Prince of Wales may consider banning sub-letting royal properties and will “do things differently” with them when he ascends the British throne.

Alongside a potential ban on subletting, the father of three may also consider ending rent-free housing arrangements for non-working members of the Royal Family.

This follows a recent National Audit Office (NAO) report released earlier this week, which revealed concerning details about Andrew and his daughters, and their use of royal residences.

Both Beatrice and Eugenie, who are not carrying out official royal duties, have lived in royal residences without paying rent for more than 15 years, with the expenses covered by the Privy Purse – King Charles’s private income from his Duchy of Lancaster estate.

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