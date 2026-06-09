Prince Harry suffers fresh snub linked to David Beckham: ‘never forgave it’

Prince Harry is seemingly still paying the price of ruining his ties with the legendary footballer, David Beckham.
The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle severed their bond with the Beckhams after accusing them of leaking information to the British press back in 2018.
Since then, David and his wife Victoria Beckham have maintained their distance from the Sussexes.
Now sources close to the former footballer have claimed that Harry has not been invited to the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 and David is the reason behind this public snub.
"This isn’t about room on the guest list," a source told Rob Shuter.
"Football picked its prince years ago, and that prince is David Beckham," they added.
Reflecting on Harry and Meghan's shocking accusations against the Beckhams, the insider noted, "David never forgave it."
"The accusation destroyed the trust. Once that happened, there was no coming back," added the source.
Since then, David has been publicly supporting William’s initiatives, while Kate Middleton usually wears Victoria Beckham designs.
"The Beckhams chose William, and Harry knew exactly what that meant," noted the inider, adding, "The relationship has been over for years."
This snub came just days after all members of the Royal Family attended the wedding ceremony of Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips with Harriet Sperling.