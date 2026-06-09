King Charles sends special note to Meghan Markle after receiving surprise gift from her

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a surprise gesture for King Charles as he marks special occasion with Queen Camilla.
The 77-year-old monarch - who was ascended to the throne in 2022 after the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, celebrated his third coronation ceremony on May 6, 2026.
Charles' estranged son and daughter-in-law used the opportunity to shower some love on the monarch as they reportedly sent him a giant gift basket with a handwritten note.
Per the inside sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan was fully on board with Harry to proceed with the idea of a gift basket of her lifestyle brand, As Ever for Charles - who snubbed their eighth wedding anniversary.
"Charles’ lack of acknowledgement stung, but instead of retreating, Meghan made a big show of turning the other cheek," a source told Heat.
"A few weeks ago, she put together a huge gift basket for the anniversary of Charles and Camilla’s Coronation, and she and Harry added a sweet note," they added.
In response, King Charles sent Meghan a "Nice, thank you" note, per the insider.