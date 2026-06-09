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King Charles sends special note to Meghan Markle after receiving surprise gift from her

Meghan Markle surprises King Charles with special gift just weeks ahead of her UK return with Prince Harry

King Charles sends special note to Meghan Markle after receiving surprise gift from her
King Charles sends special note to Meghan Markle after receiving surprise gift from her

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a surprise gesture for King Charles as he marks special occasion with Queen Camilla.

The 77-year-old monarch - who was ascended to the throne in 2022 after the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, celebrated his third coronation ceremony on May 6, 2026.

Charles' estranged son and daughter-in-law used the opportunity to shower some love on the monarch as they reportedly sent him a giant gift basket with a handwritten note.

Per the inside sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan was fully on board with Harry to proceed with the idea of a gift basket of her lifestyle brand, As Ever for Charles - who snubbed their eighth wedding anniversary.

"Charles’ lack of acknowledgement stung, but instead of retreating, Meghan made a big show of turning the other cheek," a source told Heat.

"A few weeks ago, she put together a huge gift basket for the anniversary of Charles and Camilla’s Coronation, and she and Harry added a sweet note," they added.

In response, King Charles sent Meghan a "Nice, thank you" note, per the insider.

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