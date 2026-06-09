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Kate Middleton discusses 'emotional' family matter with Peter Phillips' new wife Harriet

Kate Middleton forms close bond with Princess Anne's new daughter-in-law, Harriet Sperling

Kate Middleton discusses emotional family matter with Peter Phillips new wife Harriet
Kate Middleton discusses 'emotional' family matter with Peter Phillips' new wife Harriet

Kate Middleton has finally found her female ally in the Royal Family, and "enjoying her company" a little too much.

The future Queen is said to have formed a very close bond with Princess Anne's new daughter-in-law, and Peter Phillips' wife, Harriet Sperling.

As per the inside sources, the NHS nurse - who tied the knot with Peter on June 6, 2026, in an intimate wedding affair, has won over Prince William's wife as "they click naturally" there's "no awkwardness" between them.

"Kate and Harriet have found each other at exactly the right time and everyone around them can see how valuable that relationship could become," added the insider.

The source further explained, "Kate has never really had a female ally inside the family who shares her outlook on life, Harriet changes that."

"They have that same understated quality. Neither feels the need to dominate a room. Kate sees somebody who has worked hard, faced challenges and remained incredibly grounded," they noted.

The insider further claimed that Kate also discussed with Harriet about her and William's longstanding feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Tensions between Meghan and Kate grew even before her 2018 wedding with Harry over a bridesmaid dress for Princess Charlotte.

They intensified after Meghan's "baby brain" comment offended Kate while she was pregnant with Prince Louis.

Meghan and Harry are understood to not be on speaking terms with the Prince and Princess of Wales - who "shared her feelings with Harriet on how much the feud upsets her." oper the tipster.

"It’s been really good for her to talk about it with someone," added the insider.

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