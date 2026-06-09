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Belfast Stabbing: Starmer condemns ‘sickening’ attack after man seriously injured

Belfast knife attack suspect arrested in Northern Ireland on suspicion of attempted murder

Belfast Stabbing: Starmer condemns ‘sickening’ attack after man seriously injured
Belfast Stabbing: Starmer condemns ‘sickening’ attack after man seriously injured

Police in Northern Ireland have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder and declared a critical incident after a stabbing in Belfast, sparking UK prime minster condemnation.

According to The Guardian, the suspect was in custody and the victim was in a serious condition in hospital after the attack on Monday night that prompted widespread shock and condemnation.

Keir Starmer called the attack horrific and sickening. “I have absolutely no tolerance for abhorrent scenes of violence like this on our streets. My thoughts are first and foremost with the victim, and I thank the first responders, including members of the public who intervened.”

The attack happened at about 10.30pm on Monday outside an apartment complex in north Belfast. Graphic video shared on social media showed a man straddling another man on the ground and striking at his head and neck. The clip showed people intervening to stop the assault, with one man using a hurling stick against the attacker.

It is understood there is no indication at this stage that the attack had a terrorist motive.

Police said the arrested man was believed to be Sudanese and in his 30s. They had initially said he was believed to be from Somalia. The victim, who has not been named, is in his 40s.

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