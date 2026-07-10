Justin Baldoni finds powerful allies after his bold move against Blake Lively  

Justin Baldoni has finally found solace and support after his difficult legal battle with Blake Lively.
After two challenging years of his harassment lawsuit, the 41-year-old actor and director has earned praise from his Jane the Virgin fellow actors, Gia Rodriguez and Brett Dier.
In a recent development in the ongoing legal case involving Justin and Blake, the Five Feet Apart star has broken his silence over the messy legal case with his It Ends with Us co-star.
After taking a two-year break from acting, Justin appeared on social media for the first time alongside his wife, Emily Baldoni, to publicly discuss the matter, which he has been quietly fighting.
Justin Baldoni's statement against Blake Lively
The couple posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday, saying they had a lot to say on the subject, but had kept quiet all this time because "something was telling us not to. It just didn’t feel like the right time."
"We have not spoken publicly for the better part of the last two years, and it’s not because we haven’t had anything to say, because lord knows we have, but it just felt like every time we went to make a video like this, we wanted to speak, something was telling us not to," the two stated with big smiles.
They also cited the traumatic experience of the chaotic battle, as they "intentionally chose not to respond publicly because they wanted "the justice system run its course" instead of contributing to “the noise."
Justin Baldoni's sheer courage gets acknowledgement
As the bombshell video clip garnered the attention of fans on social media, several fans, friends, and family members rushed to the couple's joint post to show support for Blake Lively, who has accused Justin of physically harassing her during the filming of their film, It Ends with Us, in 2023.
Friends' reaction
In the comments section, Jane the Virgin leading actress, Gina Rodriguez, wrote, "Love you, friends. Por vida."
"I love you guys," another prominent fellow actor, Dier, commented.
Blake Lively's harassment saga
This bold move by Justin Baldoni is the first statement he made since he initiated his long-running legal battle with Blake Lively, which has now been finalised after a federal judge dismissed most of the claims, and the two parties reached an out-of-court settlement in May 2026.
After the case concluded in June 2026, the court ordered Justin Baldoni and his production company to pay Blake Lively's legal fees incurred in defending against his unsuccessful defamation countersuit, officially closing the case.
The lawsuit was initially filed by Ryan Reynolds’ wife in December 2024, shortly after the global premiere of their film, It Ends with Us.