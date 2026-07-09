'Dirty Dancing' star Jennifer Grey mourns mother Jo Wilder, who died at 94 

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey has officially announced the death of her mother, Jo Wilder, who passed away, at the age of 94 just one week after getting diagnosed with lung cancer.
Taking to Instagram, the 66-year-old announced the news of her mother passing away on July 4 "by her own choosing" and "on her own terms."
She penned down, "My mother, Jo Wilder, passed away on July 4th at 94 — by her own choosing, on her own terms, exactly as she lived. She chose grace over fear, understanding that leaving this world with dignity is an honor, not a tragedy."
A glimpse into Jennifer Grey’s journey
Grey described her mother as a gifted actress who showed great promise on the New York stage ahead of selecting to focus on raising a family with her former husband, acclaimed actor Joel Grey. The couple shared two children, Jennifer Grey and chef James Katz.
According to Grey, her mother often said she became a parent instead of pursuing an acting career, a decision her daughter believes transitioned their lives.
Beyond acting, Wilder became a lifelong activist and later founded Wilder Place, a home décor and lifestyle store on Melrose that showcased her creative talents.
Emotional tribute from family and friends
Shortly after the post went viral, close peers and pals flocked to the comments section to express their concern.
A fan wrote, “Sending you so much love. I remember her luminous spirit from our childhood at 271 C.P.W. Her spirit continues.”
Another fan commented, “Sending you so much love. What an extraordinary role model.”
“All my prayers and love you. Beautiful words,” a third fan wrote.