Entertainment
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

'Dirty Dancing' star Jennifer Grey mourns mother Jo Wilder, who died at 94

Jennifer Grey announced the news of her mother passing away on July 4 'by her own choosing' and 'on her own terms'

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey mourns mother Jo Wilder, who died at 94
'Dirty Dancing' star Jennifer Grey mourns mother Jo Wilder, who died at 94 

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey has officially announced the death of her mother, Jo Wilder, who passed away, at the age of 94 just one week after getting diagnosed with lung cancer.

Taking to Instagram, the 66-year-old announced the news of her mother passing away on July 4 "by her own choosing" and "on her own terms."

She penned down, "My mother, Jo Wilder, passed away on July 4th at 94 — by her own choosing, on her own terms, exactly as she lived. She chose grace over fear, understanding that leaving this world with dignity is an honor, not a tragedy."


A glimpse into Jennifer Grey’s journey

Grey described her mother as a gifted actress who showed great promise on the New York stage ahead of selecting to focus on raising a family with her former husband, acclaimed actor Joel Grey. The couple shared two children, Jennifer Grey and chef James Katz.

According to Grey, her mother often said she became a parent instead of pursuing an acting career, a decision her daughter believes transitioned their lives.

Beyond acting, Wilder became a lifelong activist and later founded Wilder Place, a home décor and lifestyle store on Melrose that showcased her creative talents.

Emotional tribute from family and friends

Shortly after the post went viral, close peers and pals flocked to the comments section to express their concern.

A fan wrote, “Sending you so much love. I remember her luminous spirit from our childhood at 271 C.P.W. Her spirit continues.”

Another fan commented, “Sending you so much love. What an extraordinary role model.”

“All my prayers and love you. Beautiful words,” a third fan wrote. 

Jason Kelce makes first comments on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding
Jason Kelce makes first comments on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding
FX announces 'American Horror Story' season 13 release date: Check out cast, more
FX announces 'American Horror Story' season 13 release date: Check out cast, more
Yungblud cancels festival appearance days after stage breakdown: What we know
Yungblud cancels festival appearance days after stage breakdown: What we know
'Godzilla Minus Zero' trailer: Humanity unveils destructive plan to protect its kind
'Godzilla Minus Zero' trailer: Humanity unveils destructive plan to protect its kind
Jaime King reveals why her son, Taylor Swift’s godson, skipped popstar’s wedding
Jaime King reveals why her son, Taylor Swift’s godson, skipped popstar’s wedding
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates ‘miss piggy effect’ as ‘Muppet Show’ gets 6 Emmy nods
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates ‘miss piggy effect’ as ‘Muppet Show’ gets 6 Emmy nods
Tom Holland, Zendaya’s ‘Spider-Man 4’ sparks boycott calls over Messi collab
Tom Holland, Zendaya’s ‘Spider-Man 4’ sparks boycott calls over Messi collab
Harry Styles earns special honour after record-breaking Wembley run: 'proudest achievement'
Harry Styles earns special honour after record-breaking Wembley run: 'proudest achievement'
Victoria Beckham reaches new milestone after celebrating anniversary with David Beckham
Victoria Beckham reaches new milestone after celebrating anniversary with David Beckham
Heidi Klum’s longtime dream comes true with unforgettable Times Square moment
Heidi Klum’s longtime dream comes true with unforgettable Times Square moment
Will D4vd face death penalty? Celeste Rivas murder case gets major update
Will D4vd face death penalty? Celeste Rivas murder case gets major update
Dua Lipa makes stylish appearance as work on 4th studio album ramps up
Dua Lipa makes stylish appearance as work on 4th studio album ramps up

Popular News

'Dirty Dancing' star Jennifer Grey mourns mother Jo Wilder, who died at 94

'Dirty Dancing' star Jennifer Grey mourns mother Jo Wilder, who died at 94

2 hours ago
King Charles, Queen Camilla give health check to penguin during special zoo visit

King Charles, Queen Camilla give health check to penguin during special zoo visit
3 hours ago
39 dead as tropical storm Maysak riggers deadly floods in Southern China

39 dead as tropical storm Maysak riggers deadly floods in Southern China
3 hours ago