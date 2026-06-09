Princess Anne set to mark major milestone after son Peter Phillips’ wedding

Princess Anne is set to celebrate a major milestone of her historic Olympic debut, a significant achievement that celebrates her pioneering role.
The Princess Royal will mark 50 years since competing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics by hosting a reception for British athletes who took part in the 1976 Winter and Summer Games.
The event will celebrate the achievements of athletes who competed five decades ago.
King Charles’ sister made history as the first member of the Royal Family to compete in the Olympics.
Princess Anne competed in the Olympic three-day equestrian event riding Goodwill, a horse owned by Queen Elizabeth II.
She continues to hold key roles within international sport.
The mother-of-two currently leads the British Olympic Association and remains a member of the IOC, which she joined in 1988.
She additionally contributed to Olympic governance through the IOC Eligibility Commission during 1990–1994.
Notably, this exciting update came just days after Princess Anne celebrated her son, Peter Phillips, marriage with NHS pediatric nurse Harriet Sperling in a private ceremony on June 6, 2026, at All Saints' Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire.
The countryside ceremony drew senior royals such as King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Kate.
However, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Prince Andrew did not attend the wedding.