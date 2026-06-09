Chappell Roan reveals big charity initiative with heartfelt career confession  

Chappell Roan has made a huge announcement, turning her career milestone into a significant charity initiative.
The My Kink Is Karma crooner has officially kicked off 2026 Pride Month celebrations with a major career update.
Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, June 9th, Roan released a brief statement to her followers, revealing brand-new "lip shades" she has quietly been wearing at red carpets and on stage.
Showcasing new Viva Glam's products, the Good Luck, Babe hitmaker stated that, "I can’t believe it’s finally here!! And during Pride Month, wowww."
"It makes me feel empowered and bold. a deep lip is always like boom this bitch ain’t playing, but also we created a sheer version and a super cute sparkle lip gloss (my fav)" Roan added.
In her new message, the critically acclaimed singer, who has been raising her voice and championing the queer community, said the entire revenue will be donated to the long-running MAC VIVA GLAM.
The MAC VIVA GLAM initiative is a line of charitable lip products which was established in 1994 by MAC Cosmetics founders Frank Toskan and Frank Angelo to raise funds and awareness for the HIV/AIDS epidemic.