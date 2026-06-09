Princess Anne returns to royal duties days after high-profile wedding 

Princess Anne has continued to serve in her role just a few days after the high-profile royal wedding.
After welcoming son Peter Phillips' second wife, Harriet Sperling, to the British Royal Family, the Princess Royal has returned to her duties.
Buckingham Palace shared a new update on Anne, 75, who attended an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle hosted by the younger sister of King Charles III.
On behalf of His Majesty, Princess handed over the royal honours to the selected recipients who received their prestigious recognition from Her Royal Highness herself.
"Congratulations to everyone who received honours at today’s Investiture ceremony, hosted by The Princess Royal at Windsor Castle," King Charles’ office extended heartiest wishes to the recipients.
His Majesty's office specially thanked Dr Mark Williams and Dr Nasser Kurdy for their respective services in the two different fields, including prosthetics and interfaith reconciliation community.
The prestigious ceremony was held just two days after Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, officially tied the knot with her wife, Harriet Sperlings, in a lavish wedding ceremony in the Cotswolds.
However, King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, cut short the wedding ceremony as they departed early from the high-profile event to attend the 2026 Epsom Derby.
Apart from the King and Queen, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and other royal members attended the nuptials of Peter and Harriet.