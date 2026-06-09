News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Princess Anne returns to royal duties days after high-profile wedding

The Princess Royal hosted prestigious event at Windsor Castle a few days after high-profile family event

Princess Anne returns to royal duties days after high-profile wedding
Princess Anne returns to royal duties days after high-profile wedding 

Princess Anne has continued to serve in her role just a few days after the high-profile royal wedding. 

After welcoming son Peter Phillips' second wife, Harriet Sperling, to the British Royal Family, the Princess Royal has returned to her duties. 

Buckingham Palace shared a new update on Anne, 75, who attended an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle hosted by the younger sister of King Charles III. 

On behalf of His Majesty, Princess handed over the royal honours to the selected recipients who received their prestigious recognition from Her Royal Highness herself.

"Congratulations to everyone who received honours at today’s Investiture ceremony, hosted by The Princess Royal at Windsor Castle," King Charles’ office extended heartiest wishes to the recipients.

His Majesty's office specially thanked Dr Mark Williams and Dr Nasser Kurdy for their respective services in the two different fields, including prosthetics and interfaith reconciliation community.

The prestigious ceremony was held just two days after Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, officially tied the knot with her wife, Harriet Sperlings, in a lavish wedding ceremony in the Cotswolds.

However, King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, cut short the wedding ceremony as they departed early from the high-profile event to attend the 2026 Epsom Derby.

Apart from the King and Queen, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and other royal members attended the nuptials of Peter and Harriet. 

Norway's Crown Princess may reunite with jailed son as health fears escalate
Norway's Crown Princess may reunite with jailed son as health fears escalate
Princess Anne set to mark major milestone after son Peter Phillips’ wedding
Princess Anne set to mark major milestone after son Peter Phillips’ wedding
Kate Middleton discusses 'emotional' family matter with Peter Phillips' new wife Harriet
Kate Middleton discusses 'emotional' family matter with Peter Phillips' new wife Harriet
King Charles sends special note to Meghan Markle after receiving surprise gift from her
King Charles sends special note to Meghan Markle after receiving surprise gift from her
Royal Court pays glowing tribute to King Abdullah on his 27th throne anniversary
Royal Court pays glowing tribute to King Abdullah on his 27th throne anniversary
Sarah Ferguson lands in trouble after staffers shocking claims come to light
Sarah Ferguson lands in trouble after staffers shocking claims come to light
Meghan Markle delights Harry with calculated move for King Charles: 'finally on the same page'
Meghan Markle delights Harry with calculated move for King Charles: 'finally on the same page'
Prince Harry suffers fresh snub linked to David Beckham: ‘never forgave it’
Prince Harry suffers fresh snub linked to David Beckham: ‘never forgave it’
Prince Harry eyes UK return with family within weeks, no reunion with Prince William
Prince Harry eyes UK return with family within weeks, no reunion with Prince William
King Charles hosts key Windsor meeting amid Prince William’s explosive plan
King Charles hosts key Windsor meeting amid Prince William’s explosive plan
Princess Anne’s ex husband steps into spotlight with new girlfriend at royal wedding
Princess Anne’s ex husband steps into spotlight with new girlfriend at royal wedding
King Charles drops huge surprise for football fans ahead of World Cup 2026
King Charles drops huge surprise for football fans ahead of World Cup 2026

Popular News

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli steal hearts with heartfelt gestures

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli steal hearts with heartfelt gestures
29 minutes ago
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake announced to release this year: Trailer, more

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake announced to release this year: Trailer, more
16 minutes ago
Chappell Roan reveals big charity initiative with heartfelt career confession

Chappell Roan reveals big charity initiative with heartfelt career confession

59 minutes ago