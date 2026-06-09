King Charles announces fresh change ahead of Trooping the Colour parade

King Charles led a royal ceremony alongside Queen Camilla ahead of the upcoming Trooping the Colour event, marking a key moment in the pre-celebration royal calendar.
The British Monarch and the Queen Consort presented new Colours to the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards at Buckingham Palace, with the King attending as Colonel-in-Chief and the Queen as Colonel of the regiment.
A newly presented Colour will be on display at Trooping the Colour for the King’s Birthday Parade this Saturday, June 13.
The ceremonial silk damask flags, embroidered with gold thread, feature battle honours and royal cyphers from the regiment’s history.
As per the Buckingham Palace, “Ahead of Trooping the Colour this weekend, The King, as Colonel-in-Chief, and The Queen, as Colonel, have presented two new Colours to the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.”
The Palace added, “Since their formation, the @Grenadier.Guards have fought in every major war, including Waterloo, the Crimean War, the battles of the 1st and 2nd World Wars, and most recently in Afghanistan.”
According to the Palace, the Grenadier Guards combine frontline infantry duties with major ceremonial responsibilities.
As well as serving as Colonel-in-Chief, the King is also Company Commander of The King’s Company, which acts as his ceremonial bodyguard and carries the Royal Standard.
Sharing the details of King’s speech, the palace noted, “Addressing today’s parade, The King said, ‘The contemporary world presents new and evolving challenges, complex in nature and often unpredictable in form – yet I have every confidence that the adaptability, professionalism and steadfast resolve for which the Grenadier Guards are renowned will ensure that you remain as effective and indispensable in meeting these demands as you have been in every age before.’”
Notably, the King’s Company Grenadier Guards will carry the new Colour during the upcoming celebrations.