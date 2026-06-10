Royal Family’s shocking Frogmore Cottage move angers Harry, Meghan: ‘it’s upsetting’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received an "upsetting" news from Royal Family just weeks before their UK visit.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are likely to make a joint trip to the London in July for the promotion of Harry's multisporting event, The Invictus Games.
There have been reports that Harry is eyeing a potential reunion of his father, King Charles with Meghan - who last visited the UK in 2022 on Queen Elizabeth's funeral.
However, in a bombshell report on Tuesday, June 8, inside sources have claimed that the firm has decided to completely reinstate Frogmore Cottage, which has been empty for more than three years to "pre-Harry and Meghan era".
This decision is reportedly being taken to erase Harry and Meghan's traces from the royal estate - where they used to live before leaving the UK in 2020.
As per the sources, the 41-year-old has taken this unexpected move as a "personal" attack.
"This is a huge slap in the face for Harry. Here he is, throwing all his energy into creating a path where he will feel safe bringing his wife and children home to England and right when he’s sure he’s making progress with his father and getting something worked out for the summer, it comes out that all the wonderful updates they made [to Frogmore] are being ripped apart. How are they not supposed to take that personally?" noted the insider.
"He accepts that it doesn’t belong to them, but at the same time he does feel some sense of ownership and attachment to it," they added.
The insider further explained, "The Queen gave it to him and he and Meghan poured their heart and soul into making it a beautiful home, so of course it’s upsetting."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their Royal duties in 2020 and left the UK to start an independent life in the US.